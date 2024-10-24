Cardi B forced to miss ONE MusicFest amid health concerns; Here's what we know

Cardi B has withdrawn from her scheduled performance at this weekend’s ONE MusicFest in Atlanta due to a medical emergency that required hospitalization. Expressing her disappointment, the rapper shared that she’s recovering and will be unable to attend

Cardi B has officially withdrawn from her scheduled performance at this weekend’s ONE MusicFest in Atlanta due to a recent medical emergency that required hospitalization. The rapper expressed her disappointment on social media, revealing that she had been recovering over the past few days and would not be able to perform at the event. Cardi B mentioned that she was saddened by the situation, emphasizing how much she wished she could be there for her fans. She thanked her supporters, the Bardi Gang, for their understanding and reassured them that she would return stronger.

ONE MusicFest organizers also addressed the news on Instagram, confirming that Cardi B would no longer be performing due to her ongoing health issues. They encouraged fans to keep her in their prayers for a full recovery and informed them that efforts were underway to find a replacement for her performance slot.

Cardi B was initially set to perform on Saturday alongside artists like Fantasia, Ari Lennox, Method Man, Redman, Young Nudy, and Larry June. Sunday’s lineup included performances by Victoria Monet, GloRilla, Keyshia Cole, and Sexyy Red.

In August, Cardi B experienced another health scare when she slipped down the stairs, resulting in a ligament tear in her pelvis. She shared that the injury caused intense discomfort, leading to contractions every two minutes for 24 hours.

On 12th September she announced the birth of her third child, a baby girl born on 9th September. She had the baby along with her estranged husband Offset months after announcing her separation. She filed for divorce in July.

