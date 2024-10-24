Jensen Huang in India: Akshay Kumar bonds with Nvidia CEO on martial arts

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar met with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in India. Their debate, in a unique blend of entertainment and technology, stretched from artificial intelligence to martial arts.

Jensen Huang in India: Akshay Kumar bonds with Nvidia CEO on martial arts RBA
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 24, 2024, 1:31 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 24, 2024, 1:31 PM IST

During his India visit, Akshay Kumar recently met Nvidia's Chief Executive, Jensen Huang. Kumar shared a post on X, where he wrote about meeting the "world’s biggest authority on Artificial Intelligence", which finished with them talking about martial arts and more.

Akshay shared a photo with Jensen Huang on X (Twitter), where they were seen performing martial arts poses. "Imagine meeting the world’s biggest authority on Artificial Intelligence and ending up chatting about martial arts!! What an amazing man you are Mr #JensenHuang. Now I know why @nvidia is the absolute giant that it is (sic)," wrote Kumar on X.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan opens up about wife Sara’s father’s tragic suicide

On Thursday, Nvidia introduced a lightweight artificial intelligence model for Hindi, India's widely spoken language. The chip powerhouse intends to leverage the country's booming AI technology sector. According to the California-based corporation, Huang will speak alongside Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, during a conference in Mumbai.

Also Read: Kanguva star Suriya used to work in garment factory for Rs 1,200

Akshay Kumar on the work front

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar last appeared in 'Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank' as a cameo. He also appeared in Mudassar Aziz's film 'Khel Khel Mein', opposite Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Vani Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan. The actor is gearing up for 'Singham Again' release on November 1, which will coincide with Diwali. The film features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. Akshay plays an important part in the film and will repeat his role as Veer Sooryavanshi.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Cardi B forced to miss ONE MusicFest amid health concerns; Here's what we know ATG

Cardi B forced to miss ONE MusicFest amid health concerns; Here's what we know

Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan opens up about wife Sara's father's tragic suicide ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan opens up about wife Sara’s father’s tragic suicide

Billie Eilish tumbles off stage, gets bruised during New York concert [VIDEO] ATG

Billie Eilish tumbles off stage, gets bruised during New York concert [VIDEO]

Kishkindha Kaandam OTT release: Netflix or Prime Video? Know where to watch Asif Ali's film RBA

Kishkindha Kaandam OTT release: Netflix or Prime Video? Know where to watch Asif Ali's film

Pani REVIEW: Will Joju George's film impress the audience? Here's what netizens have to say RBA

Pani REVIEW: Will Joju George's film impress the audience? Here's what netizens have to say

Recent Stories

Unwelcomed in New Zealand Indian immigrant's experience with racism sparks online debate; read post snt

'Unwelcomed in New Zealand': Indian immigrant's experience with racism sparks online debate; read post

Why soaking your feet in salt water is a game-changer? gcw

Why soaking your feet in salt water is a game-changer?

Nia Sharma gets trolled for her latest Instagram posts; netizens call her 'shameful, 'vulgar', 'awful' RBA

Nia Sharma gets trolled for her latest Instagram posts; netizens call her 'shameful, 'vulgar', 'awful'

US: Teen's mother blames AI girlfriend 'Daenerys Targaryen' for son's suicide, chatlogs reveal raunchy affair anr

US: Teen's mother blames AI girlfriend 'Daenerys Targaryen' for son's suicide, chatlogs reveal raunchy affair

Yelahanka has faced heavy rainfall in 120 years says Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar vkp

Bengaluru: ‘Yelahanka has faced heavy rainfall in 120 years’, says DCM DK Shivakumar

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon