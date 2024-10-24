Jensen Huang in India: Akshay Kumar bonds with Nvidia CEO on martial arts

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar met with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in India. Their debate, in a unique blend of entertainment and technology, stretched from artificial intelligence to martial arts.

During his India visit, Akshay Kumar recently met Nvidia's Chief Executive, Jensen Huang. Kumar shared a post on X, where he wrote about meeting the "world’s biggest authority on Artificial Intelligence", which finished with them talking about martial arts and more.

Akshay shared a photo with Jensen Huang on X (Twitter), where they were seen performing martial arts poses. "Imagine meeting the world’s biggest authority on Artificial Intelligence and ending up chatting about martial arts!! What an amazing man you are Mr #JensenHuang. Now I know why @nvidia is the absolute giant that it is (sic)," wrote Kumar on X.

Imagine meeting the world’s biggest authority on Artificial Intelligence and ending up chatting about martial arts!! What an amazing man you are Mr. #JensenHuang. Now I know why @nvidia is the absolute giant that it is. 😊👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/h54V42QiTo — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 24, 2024

On Thursday, Nvidia introduced a lightweight artificial intelligence model for Hindi, India's widely spoken language. The chip powerhouse intends to leverage the country's booming AI technology sector. According to the California-based corporation, Huang will speak alongside Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, during a conference in Mumbai.

Akshay Kumar on the work front

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar last appeared in 'Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank' as a cameo. He also appeared in Mudassar Aziz's film 'Khel Khel Mein', opposite Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Vani Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan. The actor is gearing up for 'Singham Again' release on November 1, which will coincide with Diwali. The film features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. Akshay plays an important part in the film and will repeat his role as Veer Sooryavanshi.

