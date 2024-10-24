Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan opens up about wife Sara’s father’s tragic suicide

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 18, Arfeen Khan shared deeply emotional details about his wife Sara's father's tragic suicide, revealing the immense emotional burden she has carried. The heartfelt moment also resonated with Alice Kaushik, who shared a similar painful experience with Eisha

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, Arfeen Khan opened up about the traumatic experience his wife, Sara, faced following her father's suicide. He revealed that Sara had endured significant emotional turmoil, which was evident as she became visibly teary-eyed during his recounting. In a poignant moment, Alice Kaushik also expressed her grief, sharing with Eisha that her father had passed away in a similar tragic manner.

The couple has been in the spotlight, especially after the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan, where Sara felt the host was favoring Avinash while unfairly targeting her and Arfeen.

During today's episode, an argument erupted between the couple after Bigg Boss played an audio clip of Arfeen discussing his concerns about Sara’s suitability for the show, calling her a “soft person.” Sara was taken aback by his remarks and expressed her frustration to Arfeen. Later, Bigg Boss summoned Karanveer into the confession room, where he commented that Arfeen was intentionally revealing his struggles and personal stories.

Upon returning, Karanveer gathered the housemates, including Sara and Arfeen, for a discussion. During this conversation, Arfeen disclosed the harrowing details of Sara witnessing her father’s suicide. He recounted how he rushed to Sara, instructing her to stay away from the scene, as he believed seeing her father in such a state could have devastated her. He noted how close Sara was to her father and implied that she might not have coped well with the sight.

Sara remained visibly shaken by Arfeen’s revelations, while Alice empathized deeply, reflecting on her own similar loss. She confided in Eisha that her father had also passed away under tragic circumstances.

In response to Karanveer’s probing about his protective remarks, Sara discussed the cultural norms that often place women in a subordinate role, suggesting they tend to let their husbands take the forefront in such situations.

