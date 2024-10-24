Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan opens up about wife Sara’s father’s tragic suicide

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 18, Arfeen Khan shared deeply emotional details about his wife Sara's father's tragic suicide, revealing the immense emotional burden she has carried. The heartfelt moment also resonated with Alice Kaushik, who shared a similar painful experience with Eisha

Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan opens up about wife Sara's father's tragic suicide ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Oct 24, 2024, 1:16 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 24, 2024, 1:16 PM IST

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, Arfeen Khan opened up about the traumatic experience his wife, Sara, faced following her father's suicide. He revealed that Sara had endured significant emotional turmoil, which was evident as she became visibly teary-eyed during his recounting. In a poignant moment, Alice Kaushik also expressed her grief, sharing with Eisha that her father had passed away in a similar tragic manner.

The couple has been in the spotlight, especially after the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan, where Sara felt the host was favoring Avinash while unfairly targeting her and Arfeen.

During today's episode, an argument erupted between the couple after Bigg Boss played an audio clip of Arfeen discussing his concerns about Sara’s suitability for the show, calling her a “soft person.” Sara was taken aback by his remarks and expressed her frustration to Arfeen. Later, Bigg Boss summoned Karanveer into the confession room, where he commented that Arfeen was intentionally revealing his struggles and personal stories.

Upon returning, Karanveer gathered the housemates, including Sara and Arfeen, for a discussion. During this conversation, Arfeen disclosed the harrowing details of Sara witnessing her father’s suicide. He recounted how he rushed to Sara, instructing her to stay away from the scene, as he believed seeing her father in such a state could have devastated her. He noted how close Sara was to her father and implied that she might not have coped well with the sight.

ALSO READ: Diwali 2024: 5 Bollywood movies that feature the festival of light

Sara remained visibly shaken by Arfeen’s revelations, while Alice empathized deeply, reflecting on her own similar loss. She confided in Eisha that her father had also passed away under tragic circumstances.

In response to Karanveer’s probing about his protective remarks, Sara discussed the cultural norms that often place women in a subordinate role, suggesting they tend to let their husbands take the forefront in such situations.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Cardi B forced to miss ONE MusicFest amid health concerns; Here's what we know ATG

Cardi B forced to miss ONE MusicFest amid health concerns; Here's what we know

Jensen Huang in India: Akshay Kumar bonds with Nvidia CEO on martial arts RBA

Jensen Huang in India: Akshay Kumar bonds with Nvidia CEO on martial arts

Billie Eilish tumbles off stage, gets bruised during New York concert [VIDEO] ATG

Billie Eilish tumbles off stage, gets bruised during New York concert [VIDEO]

Kishkindha Kaandam OTT release: Netflix or Prime Video? Know where to watch Asif Ali's film RBA

Kishkindha Kaandam OTT release: Netflix or Prime Video? Know where to watch Asif Ali's film

Pani REVIEW: Will Joju George's film impress the audience? Here's what netizens have to say RBA

Pani REVIEW: Will Joju George's film impress the audience? Here's what netizens have to say

Recent Stories

Why soaking your feet in salt water is a game-changer? gcw

Why soaking your feet in salt water is a game-changer?

Nia Sharma gets trolled for her latest Instagram posts; netizens call her 'shameful, 'vulgar', 'awful' RBA

Nia Sharma gets trolled for her latest Instagram posts; netizens call her 'shameful, 'vulgar', 'awful'

US: Teen's mother blames AI girlfriend 'Daenerys Targaryen' for son's suicide, chatlogs reveal raunchy affair anr

US: Teen's mother blames AI girlfriend 'Daenerys Targaryen' for son's suicide, chatlogs reveal raunchy affair

Yelahanka has faced heavy rainfall in 120 years says Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar vkp

Bengaluru: ‘Yelahanka has faced heavy rainfall in 120 years’, says DCM DK Shivakumar

Bengal HORROR! 7-year-old girl, abducted, raped & murdered in Jaigaon; burnt body recovered shk

Bengal HORROR! 7-year-old girl, abducted, raped & murdered in Jaigaon; burnt body recovered

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon