Here’s why Apple hasn't released its latest intelligence features yet

Apple's highly anticipated AI features for the iPhone 16 series are delayed. A top Apple official explained the delay is due to prioritizing quality and learning from competitors' mistakes, emphasizing Apple's commitment to user privacy in AI development.

Even the announcement ceremony made it clear that the new iPhone 16 series' Apple Intelligence capabilities were meant to be its main attraction. However, more than a month has passed since Tim Cook and company unveiled the latest iPhone models, and these gadgets still lack artificial intelligence. Why, however, has Apple postponed one of its most important features for the next iPhones and other compatible devices?

In an interview this week, a top Apple official was reported as explaining the rationale behind the delayed rollout and the significance of artificial intelligence in Apple's overall strategy. Craig Federighi, Apple's software leader, told WSJ in an interview that "this is a big lift and we feel like we want to get it right."

Also read | Top foldable smartphones to buy in India

In essence, Apple is paying close attention to the behavior and performance of its AI apps, which is mostly related to the recent catastrophes that Google and Microsoft have had. Apple is obviously following the sensible strategy of aiming to be the best rather than the first, which is almost impossible in the field of artificial intelligence.

However, Apple is distinct from its competitors in that it ensures that customer data is neither compromised or even utilized to train AI models, unlike what other companies have been doing over the past year. You may comprehend Apple's guiding principles for developing the AI technologies in a number of ways.

Also Read | Tim Cook admits he was unaware of THIS iPhone feature

However, why make a commitment and guarantee the Glow time before it is prepared for sale? "We wanted customers to be excited about what's coming," Federighi responded. In order to sell millions of the new iPhones that support the impending AI capabilities, the company likely used the best marketing strategy possible: "We wanted to communicate what their phone could be and what's coming on it in the next couple of months."

It is too soon to say if the appropriate protections will produce the anticipated outcomes, especially for people using the iPhone 15 Pro or later models. Apple has been experimenting on a few AI capabilities using the iOS 18.1 beta version. Apple AI will take until 2025 to make a significant effect in areas like India, so the company is betting that the teases will be enough to keep consumers waiting for the real thing.

Also Read | WhatsApp update: Save contacts directly, no need to add to phonebook

Latest Videos