Entertainment

Diwali 2024: 8 celebrity couples celebrating post marriage

These Celebs' First Diwali

Many celebrities tied knot in 2024. This is their first Diwali post marriage. Several celebs, including Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant and Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal is in the list

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant

This is the first Diwali for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, who tied the knot in July this year. Both have started preparations for Diwali celebrations

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha married Zaheer Iqbal in June this year. This is the couple's first Diwali after their wedding. Both are quite excited about the Diwali celebrations

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

This is also the first Diwali for Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who tied the knot in February. The couple is very excited to celebrate the festival of lights

Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, who had a secret marriage this year, are also excited to celebrate Diwali together. This is the couple's first Diwali after marriage

Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda

This is also the first Diwali for Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda after their wedding. The couple tied the knot in March this year

Sonarika Bhadoria-Vikas Parashar

One of TV's most beautiful actresses, Sonarika Bhadoria, married Vikas Parashar in February this year. This is their first Diwali after marriage

Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma

TV actress Surbhi Chandna married her long-time boyfriend Karan Sharma in March this year. This is the couple's first Diwali after their wedding

Aarti Singh-Deepak Chauhan

TV actress Aarti Singh had an arranged marriage with Deepak Chauhan in April this year. The couple is excited to celebrate their first Diwali after marriage

Find Next One