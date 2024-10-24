Tips and Tricks: How to wear a heavy blouse without bra

Lifestyle
Many women opt for celebrity-inspired blouse designs, but the biggest confusion is how to wear these backless, deep-neck blouses without a bra. Let us tell you how-
For backless blouses, you can have built-in cups added or use stick-on breast cups.
To wear a heavy blouse without a bra and prevent breast sagging, use boob tape. It also provides a good lift.
If you want to wear a blouse without a bra but feel uncomfortable, use nipple covers.
To wear an off-shoulder blouse without a bra, wear a tube-style top underneath. This gives the breasts a shapely look, eliminating the need for a bra.
Silicone cups are readily available and are comfortable to wear inside deep-neck and backless blouses.
For a no-bra look, choose a full-coverage blouse made with thick fabric and double lining.