Check for breast cancer at home: Simple guide for early detection

Health
Learn how to perform breast self-exams for early breast cancer detection. This guide provides steps for identifying potential signs and symptoms.
Breast cancer cases are increasing. The Indian Council of Medical Research states that 28.2% of women in India have breast cancer.
Studies show over 178,000 new cases in 2020. Experts say breast cancer is more common in urban women.
Early detection can lead to successful treatment. Self-exams aid early diagnosis.
Don't ignore breast lumps. Skin around the breast may tighten, leading to a dimpled appearance.
Consult a doctor if you find any hard, irregular lumps, painful or not.
Unusual nipple discharge is another symptom.
Perform a self-exam after each menstrual cycle. Use a mirror to visually check your breasts.
Look for any changes in shape, size, or anything unusual.
Note any fluid or discharge from nipples. If not breastfeeding, take this seriously.
Women should get checked for breast cancer every six months or at least annually.