Check for breast cancer at home: Simple guide for early detection

Learn how to perform breast self-exams for early breast cancer detection. This guide provides steps for identifying potential signs and symptoms.

Breast cancer rising

Breast cancer cases are increasing. The Indian Council of Medical Research states that 28.2% of women in India have breast cancer.

Breast cancer in urban women

Studies show over 178,000 new cases in 2020. Experts say breast cancer is more common in urban women.

Early detection

Early detection can lead to successful treatment. Self-exams aid early diagnosis.

Breast lumps

Don't ignore breast lumps. Skin around the breast may tighten, leading to a dimpled appearance.

Breast/armpit lumps

Consult a doctor if you find any hard, irregular lumps, painful or not.

Nipple discharge

Unusual nipple discharge is another symptom.

Post-menstrual self-exam

Perform a self-exam after each menstrual cycle. Use a mirror to visually check your breasts.

Shape and size changes

Look for any changes in shape, size, or anything unusual.

Nipple discharge concerns

Note any fluid or discharge from nipples. If not breastfeeding, take this seriously.

Regular medical checkups

Women should get checked for breast cancer every six months or at least annually.

