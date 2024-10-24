Kishkindha Kaandam OTT release: Netflix or Prime Video? Know where to watch Asif Ali's film

Asif Ali leads the mystery thriller Kishkindha Kaandam, which is directed by Dinjith Ayyathan and Bahul Ramesh. The movie is one of this year's highest-grossing Malayalam films and will debut on OTT in November 2024.

Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 24, 2024, 10:44 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 24, 2024, 10:44 AM IST

Kishkindha Kaandam is a mystery thriller film starring Asif Ali. It was released in cinemas on September 12, 2024, and reviewers and audiences praised the plot, script, and background score. One of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of the year is slated to be released on OTT in November 2024.

Kishkindha Kaandam Plot

The plot revolves around a forest officer named Ajay, who marries Aparna. After some time, they relocate to Ajay's house near a forest reserve. Things become interesting when his grandfather's (an ex-Army officer) pistol goes missing. When Aparna begins to search for the stolen pistol, she uncovers the family's terrible secrets. What happens next is explained in the film.

Kishkindha Kaandam Cast

Asif Ali stars as Ajay Chandran KV, Shebin Benson as Prasobh, Vijayaraghavan as Appu Pillai, Major Ravi as Jacob, Aparna Balamurali as Aparna, Nizhalgal Ravi as Dr Amrith Lal, Ashokan as Sivadasan, Master Aarav as Chachu, Vyshnavi Raj as Praveena, Kottayam Remesh as DYSP, and Shravan K Dev as Police Inspector, among others.

 

About Kishkindha Kaandam

Dinjith Ayyathan and Bahul Ramesh co-direct Kishkindha Kaandam. Joby George Thadathil produces it for Goodwill Entertainment. Bahul Ramesh did the cinematography, while Sooraj ES edited the film. Mujeeb Majeed created the soundtrack. Phars Films distributed the picture.

When and where can I watch Kishkindha Kaandam?

The film is scheduled for release on November 1, 2024. Viewers may watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.

