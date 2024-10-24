Billie Eilish tumbles off stage, gets bruised during New York concert [VIDEO]

Billie Eilish, the talented singer-songwriter, recently faced an unexpected mishap while performing at Madison Square Garden in New York. The 22-year-old artist fell on stage, resulting in a noticeable bruise

Billie Eilish, the acclaimed singer-songwriter, recently experienced an unfortunate fall during her performance at Madison Square Garden in New York, resulting in a significant bruise. The 22-year-old artist lost her footing on stage and fell to the ground. Thankfully, the lighting was low, and the area where she stumbled was partially hidden from the audience, which helped lessen her embarrassment.

After her sold-out concert titled Hit Me Hard And Soft, Eilish took to X to share a photo of her leg, prominently displaying a large purple bruise. She humorously captioned the image, prompting a wave of concern from her fans. Many expressed their sympathy, with one follower remarking on the apparent pain of the injury, while others sent her well-wishes for a speedy recovery and positive vibes.

Earlier this year, fans were elated when Eilish announced the release of her third studio album, Hit Me Hard And Soft, which officially launched on May 17. This album is accompanied by an extensive world tour, creating a buzz among her supporters.

Eilish's upcoming tour will feature performances around the world, including several notable dates in the UK planned for 2025. She is set to perform two consecutive nights at Glasgow's OVO Hydro, followed by a series of six shows at London’s O2 Arena. Additional performances are also scheduled at Manchester's Co-op Live and Dublin's 3Arena.

22 year old American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish shot to fame in 2015 when her debut single Ocean Eyes' got public attention. She had written the song along with her brother Finneas O'Connell. She continues collaborating with him for her music and live shows. She has also created history by being the youngest person to win two Academy awards at age 22 and 26 respectively.

