Did Janhvi Kapoor undergo liposuction, breast enlargement surgery? Netizens spot scars on her body

Internet users speculated that Janhvi Kapoor may have undergone liposuction and breast augmentation in addition to other cosmetic surgeries because of the scars that she wore on her arms.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 8, 2024, 6:07 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 8, 2024, 6:07 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor has participated in her debut Telugu film, Devara Part 1, starring Jr NTR. Her charisma, beautiful dance talents, and captivating performance opposite Jr NTR in the film wowed audiences. The actress uploads videos of admirers dancing and yelling in Southern cinemas.
 

article_image2

devara part 1 six days kerala box office ntr jr koratala siva Saif Ali Khan Janhvi Kapoor

The film's song, Chuttamalle, went viral, and fans praised Janhvi's performance. However, the song also sparked suspicion that she would have surgery.

article_image3

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most stunning actors of recent times. Her charisma and fashion choices are often the buzz of the town. Aside from her acting career, Janhvi's ever-changing figure has received much attention throughout the years. An OP recently published images of Jahnvi's Chuttamalle dance, highlighting her arm scars and asking if they were the consequence of liposuction.

article_image4

Liposuction is a medical technique that removes fat from certain body areas. In the song video, Janhvi's arms bore matching scars. The individual who shared the screenshots wrote: "I've heard about her liposuction, and endoscopic scars can be seen on both armpits and her belly here. Can anyone confirm that this is how lipo scars look? I'm startled; I anticipated them to be airbrushed off, but they're clearly visible.

article_image5

In the comment area, a person said, "Exactly. Everyone knows she got a breast job, so she didn't bother disguising the scars. These scars are the result of breast augmentation rather than liposuction. She has always had tiny legs and limbs."

article_image6

"Her prior Instagram photos plainly reveal that she was never obese to begin with. While anotehr wrote, "Yes, that's a lipo scar. I've had lipo on abdomen and back and the lipo scars look exactly like this."

