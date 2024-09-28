Passengers caught engaging in sexual act on flight, ordered to pay compensation and do community service

A British couple has pleaded guilty to outraging public decency after engaging in a sexual act on an EasyJet flight from Tenerife to Bristol.

Bradley Smith, 22, and Antonia Sullivan, 20, pleaded guilty to outraging public decency after engaging in a sexual act in plain sight on a March 3 EasyJet flight from Tenerife to Bristol. Witnesses reported the incident to the crew, leading to their removal from the plane. Prosecutor Maree Doyle stated that Bradley and Antonia, occupied seats 16 A and B, covered themselves with coats and performed the lewd act, visible to nearby passengers, including a mother and teenage daughter. When confronted, Antonia initially denied the allegations.



The couple was ordered to pay £100 (approximately Rs 11,000) compensation to each witness and sentenced to community service - 300 hours for Bradley and 270 hours for Antonia. Judge Lynne Matthews reprimanded the couple, saying, ""You showed no regard for the feelings of other passengers. There was a child sitting behind you who was able to see what was happening. Who do you think you are, and what right do you believe you have to behave in such a way in full view of people on that flight?" the judge asked.

A passenger in seat 16C was among three witnesses to their sexual act, the other witnesses being a mother and daughter sitting in the row behind them.

"After a few minutes, the witness noticed that the couple had rearranged some coats over Smith's lap, followed by vigorous hand movements beneath the coat," prosecutor Maree Doyle told Bristol magistrates' court, adding," The witness next to them could see what was happening, as could a mother and teenage daughter seated behind the couple".



Bradley and Antonia's behavior was deemed unacceptable, and they must now face the consequences of their actions.

