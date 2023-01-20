Deepika Padukone-Ranveer to Janhvi-Khushi Kapoor to Salman- Shah Rukh and more at Anant-Radhika’s engagement

Aishwariya Rai to Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to Varun Dhawan, and many more attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh looked royal and grabbed eyeballs; take a look



Anant Ambani's engagement to long-term girlfriend Radhika Merchant was announced by the Ambani family in December of last year, following a Roka ceremony at Srinathji Temple in Nathdhwara, Rajasthan. Later, Anant and Radhika celebrated their Roka with a lavish feast at the Ambani house Antilia in Mumbai. The adorable pair was formally engaged on January 19, Thursday, at a magnificent ceremony in Antilia. Following the engagement ceremony, the Ambani family organised a magnificent celebration, attended by several of Bollywood's most famous personalities.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Salman Khan arrived with his niece Alizeh Khan Agnihotri, who looked stunning in a white mirror work lehenga. Alizeh, Salman's younger sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri's daughter, finished her appearance with similar shoes and a silver Balenciaga handbag. Salman Khan looked dapper in a navy blue silk kurta, which he paired with matching trousers.

DeepVeer posed for the photographers in their respective traditional attire, looking no less than royalty. Deepika looked stunning in a red and gold saree with a pearl, emerald necklace and matching earrings. She also wore her hair in a bun and looked just stunning. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh looked suave as ever in a glossy black bandhgala that he paired with a kurta and leggings.

At the engagement party, Ananya Panday looked stunning in an ivory embroidered lehenga ensemble. She wore her beautifully embroidered lehenga with a plunging neckline blouse.

Janhvi Kapoor wore a mint green lehenga with rich silver embroidery and looked ethereal. The actress accessorised her ensemble with bold earrings and rings, wavy hair, and pink make-up. Khushi Kapoor wore a stunning white lehenga for the occasion. She accessorised with a matching chocker set, dewy make-up, a sleek hairstyle, and a striking purse.

Katrina Kaif looked stunning in a Ritika Mirchandani custom-made white ethnic co-ord outfit, which she matched with a matching heavily-embroidered jacket. Her husband Vicky Kaushal gave the event a miss due to his busy schedule.

Akshay Kumar also attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. He looked sharp in a plum-colored kurta.

Karan Johar went for a maximalist style, wearing a black kurta and pants with an extravagant golden shawl.

With his stunning wife, fashion designer Natasha Dalal, the Bhediya actor Varun Dhavan attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's spectacular engagement event. Varun opted for a navy blue kurta set, which he paired with an embroidered jacket. On the other hand, Natasha Dalal looked pretty in an ensemble lavender lehenga.

Sara Ali Khan arrived at the bash in an ivory chikankari sharara set. Designer Manish Malhotra accompanied the actress.

