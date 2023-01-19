Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Engagement: Sachin Tendulkar, Kiran Rao, Aishwarya Rai, and more celebs

    First Published Jan 19, 2023, 9:21 PM IST

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant star-studded engagement ceremony has happened in the presence of the biggest names in B-town and their friends.

    The much-awaited engagement ceremony of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani took place at the Ambani residence 'Antilia' in the presence of family and friends.

    It was back in December 2022 that celebration time at the Ambani residence commenced when the younger son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, got rokafied to his long-time girlfriend, Radhika Merchant. Anant and Radhika did look adorable as they could not stop smiling while looking at each other.

    Now a new set of their pre-wedding star-studded engagement ceremony pictures have surfaced online. We look at the celebs who attended this soiree at Antilia.

    God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar made an appearance at the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony today evening. Sachin opted for a cream-colored traditional kurta pajama set with golden detailing. His wife, Anjali Tendulkar, wore a dark blue multi-colored saree and enhanced it with a diamond-studded blue stone neckpiece and bangles adorning her hands.

    Iconic bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal was spotted at the engagement ceremony. She wore a dark red colored traditional full-sleeved kurta and sharara with golden work on it. She wore a pearl and red stone choker set on the neck with earrings and bangles in her right hand. She smiled at paps, who clicked her.

    Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, renowned journalist Anupama Chopra alongside noted filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani struck a candid pose during the ceremony. The trio looked radiant and jolly while posing for the paps. Vidhu Vinod Chopra looked dapper dressed in a dark blue kurta and white pyjama. Rajkumar Hirani was in an all-black kurta pyjama outfit. Anupama Chopra looked stunning. She got dressed in a maroon kurta and skirt with golden detailing.

    Aamir Khan's ex-wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao got spotted at the Anant Ambani engagement ceremony. She wore a golden saree for the function. Kiran Rao created a quirky indo-western look with a greyish-white velvet jacket. She also wore bangles on both hands, earrings, and a gold neckpiece on her neck. Kiran Rao looked stunning as she flashed a sunny smile at the paps.

    Timeless bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted with her daughter Aaradhya at the engagement ceremony. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked enchanting and pretty, dressed in a dark green colored traditional kurta with golden detailing work. Aaradhya wore a white color kurta with mirror work on it.

