Celeb spotted: Rakul Preet Singh to Varun Dhawan, Urvashi Rautela, your daily celeb spotting is here

Urvashi Rautela never missed out on impressing one with her fashion sense. The beauty that she is, Urvashi, stepped out in a chic emerald green casual fress paired with funly sunglasses and colourful flip flops. The actor knows exactly how to slay in style.

If you have been wanting to know what your favourite celebrity had been upto, then fret not. We got you sorted! Bringing you your daily dose of celebrity spotting, here are pictures from stars that will tell you what were they upto on Tuesday while we also take a look on their style.

Varun Dhawa knows exactly how to make heads turn even if it means stepping out in casual. The black hoody and navy blue cap with the beard look, make him a favourite among his female fans. Varun knows just right how to nail his casual look.

Actor Rakul Preet Singh looked nothing less than hot in her hot pink zipper, matching pink footwear and gym outfit. The actress was spotted out her yoga class in Mumbai. Whether is a day out, an airport look or her fitness classes, Rakul Preet SIngh never disappoints with her fashion.

Sanya Malhotra's toned body will leave you wanting to hit the gym just instantly. The 'Dangal' actress has been inspiring many with her crazy fitness regime. And not just that, her Instagram dance reels are also something that her fans absolutely look forward to, and so do we!

The bubly Nimrat Kaur posed for the shutterbugs. Even though she had the mask on, her smile behind the mask was successful in sending across the positivity that she carriedn along with her all the time. Nimrat opted for a midi dress with front buttons and paired it with white sneakers. We completely approve of her look for the day.

Varun Dhawan's long-time girlfriend and now wife, Natasha Dalal was also seen in Mumbai on Tuesday. Natasha wore a tan brown jacket and kept her open when she was tapped by the photographers.