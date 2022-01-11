  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Celeb spotted: Karti Aaryan, to Nora Fatehi, Parineeti Chopra, here’s where the stars were seen

    First Published Jan 11, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    From playing football to promotional events, airport and more, here is where the celebrities were seen on Monday.

    Celeb spotted Karti Aaryan to Nora Fatehi Parineeti Chopra here is where the stars were seen drb

    If you had been wanting to know where your favourite celebrities were spotted through the day on Monday, you have stopped at the right place! Check out these 10 pictures of celebs to know about what they were up to on Monday.

    Celeb spotted Karti Aaryan to Nora Fatehi Parineeti Chopra here is where the stars were seen drb

    Urvashi Rautela looked like a pina-colada in an all-lime dress. Her outfit had a tie-up right at the centre, flaunting the curves of the actress.

    ALSO READ: Poonam Pandey sizzles in orange revealing top and black leather pants; see pics

    Celeb spotted Karti Aaryan to Nora Fatehi Parineeti Chopra here is where the stars were seen drb

    Sophie Chaudhary had a say out with her pet dog She gently held her dog baby in her hands when she stepped out on Monday. Sophie kept it casual with blue denim and a grey sweatshirt.

    Celeb spotted Karti Aaryan to Nora Fatehi Parineeti Chopra here is where the stars were seen drb

    Sohail Khan showed off his bulky arm muscles when he was spotted in the city on Monday. The actor turned producer was on a call when the paps noticed him.

    ALSO READ: Suresh Raina comes out in support of Saina Nehwal; slams actor Siddharth

    Celeb spotted Karti Aaryan to Nora Fatehi Parineeti Chopra here is where the stars were seen drb

    Parnineeti Chopra’s warm tan brown overcoat is all that we want for this freezing winter season. Pari was spotted at the airport in a complete brown outfit. While her overlay was tan-brown in colour, her pullover and track pants were chocolate brown coloured.

    Celeb spotted Karti Aaryan to Nora Fatehi Parineeti Chopra here is where the stars were seen drb

    Nora Fatehi often sports a desi look for the airport. The ‘Kusu Kusu’ girl wore a blue kurta paired with palazzos and white mojris. The actress, as usual, looked stunning in her desi avatar.

    Celeb spotted Karti Aaryan to Nora Fatehi Parineeti Chopra here is where the stars were seen drb

    Singer Nikit Gandhi also accompanied Nia Sharma during the promotional event. Nikit Gandhi wore an all-black outfit that comprised of ripped black denim with a black bralette, an overlay and black boots. The only touch of colour added to her look came through the grey cap she wore.

    Celeb spotted Karti Aaryan to Nora Fatehi Parineeti Chopra here is where the stars were seen drb

    Actor Nia Sharma has lately been busy with promotions of a music video. Dressed in a silver, bronze and black mermaid skirt, Nia paired it with a matching blouse and an overlay. She kept her long tresses open id hard curls.

    Celeb spotted Karti Aaryan to Nora Fatehi Parineeti Chopra here is where the stars were seen drb

    Nandish Sandhu, the television actor, wore matching sky-blue track pants and a hoodie with a yellow smile on it. To complete his look, the actor opted for yellow sneakers.

    Celeb spotted Karti Aaryan to Nora Fatehi Parineeti Chopra here is where the stars were seen drb

    Kubra Sait’s casual look is so comfortable to the eyes. The ‘Sacred Games’ actor wore emerald green palazzos with a basic white tee and a grey woollen layover. Her mask added a pop of colour to her outfit.

    Celeb spotted Karti Aaryan to Nora Fatehi Parineeti Chopra here is where the stars were seen drb

    Kartik Aarya has been busy playing football these days. The actor has frequently been spotted at a football arena where he comes almost every evening to play football. He has several times also been spotted coming with his father.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hollywood Actor Dwayne Hickman popularly known for his role of Dobie Gillis passes away at 87 drb

    Actor Dwayne Hickman, popularly known for his role of ‘Dobie Gillis’, passes away at 87

    Ziel 1-hour single shot Malayalam movie shot on GoPro gets over 3 lakh viewers on Koode OTT

    Ziel: 1-hour single shot Malayalam movie shot on GoPro gets over 3 lakh viewers on Koode OTT

    Sadhguru slams actor Siddharth's 'distasteful and disgusting' remarks; calls Saina Nehwal as Nation's pride drb

    Sadhguru slams actor Siddharth's 'distasteful and disgusting' remarks; calls Saina Nehwal as Nation's pride

    Suresh Raina comes out in support of Saina Nehwal; slams actor Siddharth for using derogatory words-ayh

    Suresh Raina comes out in support of Saina Nehwal; slams actor Siddharth for using derogatory words

    After Nakul Mehta TV actors Mohit-Addite Malik and Suyyash Rai Kishwar Merchant sons fall prey to Covid 19 drb

    After Nakul Mehta, TV actors Mohit-Addite Malik and Suyyash Rai-Kishwar Merchant’s sons fall prey to Covid-19

    Recent Stories

    Makar Sankranti 2022: Know how the festival is celebrated in these three cultures drb

    Makar Sankranti 2022: Know how the festival is celebrated in these three cultures

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Cape Town Test preview: Team analysis, head-to-head, players to watch, probable, fantasy xi-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Cape Town Test: Stage set for decider; Virat Kohli and co eye history

    Not local unrest, trained Islamic terrorists stormed Kazakhstan: President Tokayev

    Not local unrest, trained Islamic terrorists stormed Kazakhstan: President Tokayev

    wildlife MP 13 tigers claws 2 canines recovered from Bandhavgarh three arrested drb

    MP: 13 tigers claws, 2 canines recovered from Bandhavgarh; three arrested

    Congress Padayatra: NCPCR writes to Karnataka DGP, wants Shivakumar booked for endangering kids

    Congress Padayatra: NCPCR writes to Karnataka DGP, wants Shivakumar booked for endangering kids

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 55): Alvaro Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 55): Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 54): Jorge Ortiz's sole goal hands FC Goa win over Chennaiyin FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 54): Jorge Ortiz's sole goal hands FC Goa win over Chennaiyin FC

    Video Icon
    Army for Awaam: Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 6.5 km by armymen

    Army for Awaam: Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 6.5 km by armymen

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC: Kerala Blasters is in the middle of a process; glad about the way we are progressing - Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala is in the middle of a process; glad about the way we are progressing - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon