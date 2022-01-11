Celeb spotted: Karti Aaryan, to Nora Fatehi, Parineeti Chopra, here’s where the stars were seen

From playing football to promotional events, airport and more, here is where the celebrities were seen on Monday.

Urvashi Rautela looked like a pina-colada in an all-lime dress. Her outfit had a tie-up right at the centre, flaunting the curves of the actress.

Sophie Chaudhary had a say out with her pet dog She gently held her dog baby in her hands when she stepped out on Monday. Sophie kept it casual with blue denim and a grey sweatshirt.

Sohail Khan showed off his bulky arm muscles when he was spotted in the city on Monday. The actor turned producer was on a call when the paps noticed him.

Parnineeti Chopra’s warm tan brown overcoat is all that we want for this freezing winter season. Pari was spotted at the airport in a complete brown outfit. While her overlay was tan-brown in colour, her pullover and track pants were chocolate brown coloured.

Nora Fatehi often sports a desi look for the airport. The ‘Kusu Kusu’ girl wore a blue kurta paired with palazzos and white mojris. The actress, as usual, looked stunning in her desi avatar.

Singer Nikit Gandhi also accompanied Nia Sharma during the promotional event. Nikit Gandhi wore an all-black outfit that comprised of ripped black denim with a black bralette, an overlay and black boots. The only touch of colour added to her look came through the grey cap she wore.

Actor Nia Sharma has lately been busy with promotions of a music video. Dressed in a silver, bronze and black mermaid skirt, Nia paired it with a matching blouse and an overlay. She kept her long tresses open id hard curls.

Nandish Sandhu, the television actor, wore matching sky-blue track pants and a hoodie with a yellow smile on it. To complete his look, the actor opted for yellow sneakers.

Kubra Sait’s casual look is so comfortable to the eyes. The ‘Sacred Games’ actor wore emerald green palazzos with a basic white tee and a grey woollen layover. Her mask added a pop of colour to her outfit.