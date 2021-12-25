  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Celeb spotted: Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Ananya Pandey, stars that stepped out in style

    First Published Dec 25, 2021, 6:00 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Your daily dossare of stars in the city is right here. Check out the pictures of your favourite stars spotted in Mumbai on Friday.

    Celeb spotted: Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Ananya Pandey, stars that stepped out in style drb

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Christmas dinner to Vicky Kaushla's return from Indore and Tara Sutaraia slaying ina classic white top and blue denim, Friday was a starry affair in Mumbai.

    Celeb spotted: Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Ananya Pandey, stars that stepped out in style drb

    Alia Bhatt visited the sets of Bigg Boss with the team of RRR that included the film’s director, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The team had gone there to promote their film ahead of its multi-language release on January 07, 2022.

    Celeb spotted: Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Ananya Pandey, stars that stepped out in style drb

    Ananya Pandey looked cute in a black crop top and pants. The young actress was spotted in Mumbai on Friday.

    ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi’s stunning dress to Deepika Padukone’s temple visit and more, here is where the stars were seen

    Celeb spotted: Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Ananya Pandey, stars that stepped out in style drb

    Ekta Kapoor along with her son was seen at a ground in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Friday. The mother-son duo were out for a walk.

    Celeb spotted: Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Ananya Pandey, stars that stepped out in style drb

    Kapil Dev was all smiles while attending the special screening of the film ‘83’ which was held in New Delhi on Friday.

    Celeb spotted: Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Ananya Pandey, stars that stepped out in style drb

    Kartik Aaryan takes a perfect kick while playing football in Mumbai. The actor was spotted there with his father.

    Celeb spotted: Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Ananya Pandey, stars that stepped out in style drb

    Mrunal Thakur’s multi-coloured attire is an absolute treat for the eyes. She was out for a promotional event of her upcoming film ‘Jersey’.

    ALSO READ: From Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone slaying in black, to Khushi Kapoor in blue, here's where celebs were

    Celeb spotted: Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Ananya Pandey, stars that stepped out in style drb

    Nora Fatehi shined in her silver dress. The actress struck a pose for the shutterbugs. She has lately been in the news for the Sukesh Chandrasekhar Rs 200 crore extortion cake.

    Celeb spotted: Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Ananya Pandey, stars that stepped out in style drb

    Radhika Madan looked pretty and cute in her red-hoody dress. The ‘Shiddat’ actress put up her best goofy self out when she was papped at the Mumbai airport on Friday.

    Celeb spotted: Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Ananya Pandey, stars that stepped out in style drb

    Ranbir Kapoor returned with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt to their residence. The two had gone for Christmas dinner at Alia Bhatt’s Juhu residence.

    Celeb spotted: Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Ananya Pandey, stars that stepped out in style drb

    Ranveer Singh is riding high on the rave reviews that his film 83 has been receiving. On the day of the film’s release, Ranveer was in New Delhi for a special screening of the movie.

    Celeb spotted: Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Ananya Pandey, stars that stepped out in style drb

    Shahid Kapoor looked dapper in a suit. He was seen promoting his film ‘Jersey’ along with his film’s leading lady, Mrunal Thakur. Their film is expected to release on December 31.

    Celeb spotted: Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Ananya Pandey, stars that stepped out in style drb

    Shikhar Dhawan was also seen at 83’s special screening premiere in New Delhi. The cricketer walked the red carpet in style, showing off his leather jacket.

    Celeb spotted: Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Ananya Pandey, stars that stepped out in style drb

    Tara Sutaria looks hot in her ripped boyfriend jeans and white crop top. We are a lover of basics, and this look of Tara has scored really high marks from us.

    Celeb spotted: Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Ananya Pandey, stars that stepped out in style drb

    Urfi Javed wore a disastrous dress that looked nothing less than her being trapped in a blue cobweb. The Bigg Boss OTT fame never fails to disappoint us wither fashion sense.

    Celeb spotted: Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Ananya Pandey, stars that stepped out in style drb

    Vicky Kaushal has come back to Mumbai from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Vicky has a shooting schedule in Indore for a Maddock film opposite Sara Ali Khan. The actor seems to have returned home to his wife, Katrina Kaif, to celebrate Christmas with her.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to star in Citadel with Varun Dhawan Avengers Russo Bros film to go on floors in 2022 drb

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to star in Citadel with Varun Dhawan; Avengers’ Russo Bros film to go on floors in 2022

    Anil Kapoor got slapped by Jackie Shroff 17 times; here's why SCJ

    Anil Kapoor got slapped by Jackie Shroff 17 times; here's why

    Did Shah Rukh Khan start shooting for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan? Here's what we know SCJ

    Did Shah Rukh Khan start shooting for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan? Here's what we know

    Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas is NOT willing to do Bollywood films, yet; here is why drb

    Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas is NOT willing to do Bollywood films, yet; here is why

    Guru Randhawa beats Diljit Dosanj, Hardy Sandhu; becomes 1st Indian male singer with 30m followers on Instagram drb

    Guru Randhawa beats Diljit Dosanj, Hardy Sandhu; becomes 1st Indian male singer with 30m fans on Instagram

    Recent Stories

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Trophy 2021-22: Here's how the numbers game plays out in Tests between the two-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Here's how the numbers game plays out in Tests between the two

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to star in Citadel with Varun Dhawan Avengers Russo Bros film to go on floors in 2022 drb

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to star in Citadel with Varun Dhawan; Avengers’ Russo Bros film to go on floors in 2022

    IAF MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashes in Jaisalmer

    IAF MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashes in Jaisalmer, pilot Wing Commander Harshit Sinha dead

    Anil Kapoor got slapped by Jackie Shroff 17 times; here's why SCJ

    Anil Kapoor got slapped by Jackie Shroff 17 times; here's why

    Did Shah Rukh Khan start shooting for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan? Here's what we know SCJ

    Did Shah Rukh Khan start shooting for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: SCEB's decision making has not been up to the mark - Jose Manuel Diaz ahead of HFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB's decision making has not been up to the mark - Jose Manuel Diaz ahead of HFC clash

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' relives the '83 moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Video Icon