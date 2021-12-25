Celeb spotted: Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Ananya Pandey, stars that stepped out in style

Your daily dossare of stars in the city is right here. Check out the pictures of your favourite stars spotted in Mumbai on Friday.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Christmas dinner to Vicky Kaushla's return from Indore and Tara Sutaraia slaying ina classic white top and blue denim, Friday was a starry affair in Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt visited the sets of Bigg Boss with the team of RRR that included the film’s director, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The team had gone there to promote their film ahead of its multi-language release on January 07, 2022.

Ananya Pandey looked cute in a black crop top and pants. The young actress was spotted in Mumbai on Friday. ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi’s stunning dress to Deepika Padukone’s temple visit and more, here is where the stars were seen

Ekta Kapoor along with her son was seen at a ground in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Friday. The mother-son duo were out for a walk.

Kapil Dev was all smiles while attending the special screening of the film ‘83’ which was held in New Delhi on Friday.

Kartik Aaryan takes a perfect kick while playing football in Mumbai. The actor was spotted there with his father.

Mrunal Thakur’s multi-coloured attire is an absolute treat for the eyes. She was out for a promotional event of her upcoming film ‘Jersey’. ALSO READ: From Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone slaying in black, to Khushi Kapoor in blue, here's where celebs were

Nora Fatehi shined in her silver dress. The actress struck a pose for the shutterbugs. She has lately been in the news for the Sukesh Chandrasekhar Rs 200 crore extortion cake.

Radhika Madan looked pretty and cute in her red-hoody dress. The ‘Shiddat’ actress put up her best goofy self out when she was papped at the Mumbai airport on Friday.

Ranbir Kapoor returned with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt to their residence. The two had gone for Christmas dinner at Alia Bhatt’s Juhu residence.

Ranveer Singh is riding high on the rave reviews that his film 83 has been receiving. On the day of the film’s release, Ranveer was in New Delhi for a special screening of the movie.

Shahid Kapoor looked dapper in a suit. He was seen promoting his film ‘Jersey’ along with his film’s leading lady, Mrunal Thakur. Their film is expected to release on December 31.

Shikhar Dhawan was also seen at 83’s special screening premiere in New Delhi. The cricketer walked the red carpet in style, showing off his leather jacket.

Tara Sutaria looks hot in her ripped boyfriend jeans and white crop top. We are a lover of basics, and this look of Tara has scored really high marks from us.

Urfi Javed wore a disastrous dress that looked nothing less than her being trapped in a blue cobweb. The Bigg Boss OTT fame never fails to disappoint us wither fashion sense.