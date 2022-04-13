Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Brazilian bombshell, supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio had cosmetic surgery at 11?

    First Published Apr 13, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    One of the wealthiest models of the world and now a face of Kim Kardashian’s Skims, Alessandra Ambrosio had undergone cosmetic surgery at the age of 11.

    Image: Alessandra Ambrosia/Instagram

    The world of fashion is ruled by many beautiful women including Alessandra Ambrosio, who is one of the highest-paid and wealthiest models in the world. Alessandra has been a face of many luxury brands including Guess, Ralph Lauren, Victoria’s Secret and now, Kim Kardashian’s brand, Skims. Coming from a small town in Brazil, this supermodel went on to rule over the fashion world like none other. Speaking of the fashion world, it is quite common for women in this industry to undergo cosmetic surgery to enhance their features. But would you believe that this supermodel had to undergo cosmetic surgery at the tender age of 11?

    Image: Alessandra Ambrosia/Instagram

    Well, if reports are to be believed, Alessandra Ambrosia was insecure about long her ears as a kid. At the age of 11, she decided to undergo surgery to get her ears pinned back.

    ALSO READ: 9 ultra-bold pics of Playboy model Cherie Noel; beats Kim Kardashian at bikini game

    Image: Alessandra Ambrosia/Instagram

    Born of Italian and Polish Brazilian descent, Alessandra Ambrosio enrolled herself on the modelling classes when she was barely 12 years old and hadn’t even entered her teenage years. By the time she turned 14, Alessandra was one of the top 20 finalists in an elite modelling competition in Brazil.

    Image: Alessandra Ambrosia/Instagram

    Alessandra Ambrosia recently celebrated her 41st birthday on April 11. The supermodel’s first modelling break came when she was chosen for the cover page of Brazilian Elle magazine. Since then, there was no looking back for her.

    ALSO READ: 10 seductive pics of Tiffany Toth that prove why is she’s a Playboy Playmate

    Image: Alessandra Ambrosia/Instagram

    She has graced the cover pages of many top fashion magazines including Vogue. And, Alessandra Ambrosia had also appeared in the closing ceremony of London Olympics in the year 2012.

    Image: Alessandra Ambrosia/Instagram

    It was in 1999 when Alessandra Ambrosia was made Victoria’s Secret Pink line’s first ambassador. A few years later, she went to start her own swimwear brand by the name of ‘Alessandra Ambrosio by Sais, a division of Rosa Chá’. Within the first month of its sale, Alessandra’s brand sold some 10,000 units.

    ALSO READ: Is Barbara Palvin hotter than Kim Kardashian? These bikini photos of Victoria's Secret model are proof

    Image: Alessandra Ambrosia/Instagram

    Two of the most memorable ramp walks of Alessandra Ambrosia’s career were for Victoria’s Secret. In 2005, Alessandra walked the ramp in a lingerie set that was completely made out of cadies. The second ramp walk is from 2012 when she wore a ‘Fantasy Bra’ worth $2.5 million which was created by London Jewellers.

    Image: Alessandra Ambrosia/Instagram

    Alessandra Ambrosia also had a brush with Hollywood in the early 2000s when she was seen with actor Aston Kutcher in a steamy denim ad for Brazilian sportswear brand Colcci. She has also made appearances on popular TV shows such as ‘How I Met Your Mother’, ‘Gossip Girls’, ‘Entourage’ and ‘Project Runway'.

    ALSO READ: 7 drool-worthy pics of singer Maren Morris, including her topless Playboy photoshoot; check out

    Image: Alessandra Ambrosia/Instagram

    On the personal front, Alessandra Ambrosio married her long-time boyfriend Jamie Mazur in the year 2008, three years after they started dating. The couple is blessed with two children Anja (14) and Noah (10).

