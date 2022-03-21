Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    7 drool-worthy pics of singer Maren Morris, including her topless Playboy photoshoot; check out

    First Published Mar 21, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Maren Morris’s recent topless photo from the Playboy shoot will make you stalk her social media. The singer’s Instagram handle is filled with drool-worthy pictures where she flaunts her assets.

    Image: Maren Morris/Instagram

    American singer Maren Morris does not take it from the trolls. The singer and songwriter was recently trolled for her dressing sense but the mother of a soon-to-be two-year-old son gave it back to the troll in the classiest way. Maren’s Instagram is filled with drool-worthy pictures and time and again she has proved that she does not give two hoots to what the naysayers have to talk about her or her body. Check these seven pictures of her that reflect her bold persona.

    Image: Maren Morris/Instagram

    Maren Morris recently posted a throwback topless picture of herself from the Playboy shoot. The singer wore just a cowboy hat, going completely topless and opting for smokey eye make-up, oozing nothing but hotness.

    Image: Maren Morris/Instagram

    The Playboy photoshoot of Maren Morris was held in 2019 for the magazine. She was recently trolled for her not ‘dressing appropriately’ and therefore she put up this throwback picture along with a caption to shut up the trolls.

    Image: Maren Morris/Instagram

    Maren Morris’s long caption of the black and white picture for the online trolls read as: “I'm the proudest that I showed country female sexuality in its realist form here."

    ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian oozes hotness in silver bra in Miami with sister Khloe Kardashian

    Image: Maren Morris/Instagram

    "We are nuanced, we are messy and stretch-marked in the most beautiful way. Don't sleep on us. We tell your down-home stories in the most unflinching, gorgeous lane,” Maren Morris's caption further read.

    Image: Maren Morris/Instagram

    Maren Morris also took to Instagram stories to share the picture where she addressed the “prudes” to let them know “that women in country music own their sexuality too”.

    ALSO READ: 9 times Kim Kardashian went sultry and sexy for her KKW photoshoot; see pics

    Image: Maren Morris/Instagram

    A few days when Maren Morris had posted a picture of herself in a jumpsuit and fishnets, a social media user tried to troll her by commenting that she needs to dress appropriately. “Please dress appropriate,” wrote the user in the comments section who later deleted it.

    Image: Maren Morris/Instagram

    Marren Morris had auditioned for The Voice, American Idol and America's Got Talent. However, she got rejected from all three reality shows until she moved to Nashville where she was signed by Big Yellow Dog Music as a songwriter. So far, she has launched six albums, of which ‘Humble Quest’ is her latest.

