Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: KL Rahul frustrated by lack of support from batters, says LSG assistant coach Lance Klusener

    Despite KL Rahul's commendable season in IPL 2024, Lucknow Super Giants face setbacks due to a lack of support from other batters, as noted by assistant coach Lance Klusener.

    cricket IPL 2024: KL Rahul frustrated by lack of support from batters, says LSG assistant coach Lance Klusener osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 16, 2024, 10:26 PM IST

    Lucknow Super Giants assistant coach Lance Klusener acknowledges KL Rahul's stellar performance as captain in IPL 2024 but expresses frustration over the lack of support from other batters. Despite a commendable season for Rahul, Super Giants faced setbacks, losing four of their last five matches, jeopardizing their playoff chances. Klusener refrains from commenting on the public outburst incident involving franchise owner Sajiv Goenka and Rahul.

    He emphasises Rahul's batting prowess amidst challenging circumstances, highlighting his resilience and leadership qualities. As LSG faces Mumbai Indians, Klusener lauds Rahul's captaincy and urges recognition for his contributions despite limited support from the batting lineup. Despite the team's struggles, Rahul has amassed 465 runs in 13 matches, showcasing his consistency and determination on the field.

    "I think he's probably a little bit frustrated about his performances over the tournament. I think he's had to rebuild a lot of the times we've lost wickets around him. We haven't allowed him to play his natural game. So it's easy to just sit and think, 'oh, well, he hasn't had a great tournament'. But if you look at his numbers, they're actually not bad at all, considering the circumstances that he's had to bat. He's a great cricketer and got the respect of the group," Klusener said in the pre-match press conference before his team's clash with Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

    "So in terms of his captaincy, I think it's been outstanding. His respect amongst the group is outstanding. As I said, I think if he looks back, he might just be a little frustrated with the amount of runs, I guess, that he scored.

    "But if you look at the circumstances, he's had to rebuild a lot of the time while he's been batting. So, I think, the batting group around him haven't done him too many favours either," Klusener added.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: How Chennai Super Kings can miss out on playoffs spot? Explained!

    Last Updated May 16, 2024, 10:26 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024: Cricket Legend Anil Kumble highlights need for balance between bat and ball osf

    IPL 2024: Cricket Legend Anil Kumble highlights need for balance between bat and ball

    cricket IPL 2024: How Chennai Super Kings can miss out on playoffs spot? Explained! osf

    IPL 2024: How Chennai Super Kings can miss out on playoffs spot? Explained!

    cricket IPL 2024: Rain in Hyderabad ahead of SRH vs GT game and it's impact on the playoffs osf

    IPL 2024: Rain in Hyderabad ahead of SRH vs GT game and it's impact on the playoffs

    cricket T20 World Cup 2024: Broadcasters introduce special feed for hearing and visually impaired fans osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Broadcasters introduce special feed for hearing and visually impaired fans

    Sri Lanka orders seizure of passports of 2 Indian nationals over match-fixing charge in Legends Cricket League snt

    Sri Lanka orders seizure of passports of 2 Indian nationals over match-fixing charge in Legends Cricket League

    Recent Stories

    Swati Maliwal's 7-page complaint: Bibhav Kumar slapped her 5-6 times, assault on chest and lower body snt

    Swati Maliwal's 7-page complaint: Bibhav Kumar slapped her 5-6 times, assault on chest and lower body

    cricket IPL 2024: Cricket Legend Anil Kumble highlights need for balance between bat and ball osf

    IPL 2024: Cricket Legend Anil Kumble highlights need for balance between bat and ball

    Football Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson to miss season finale due to a facial injury osf

    Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson to miss season finale due to a facial injury

    Binge worthy: Top 7 TVF shows you need to watch this weekend gcw eai

    Top 7 TVF shows you need to watch this weekend

    cricket IPL 2024: How Chennai Super Kings can miss out on playoffs spot? Explained! osf

    IPL 2024: How Chennai Super Kings can miss out on playoffs spot? Explained!

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon