Is Barbara Palvin hotter than Kim Kardashian? These bikini photos of Victoria's Secret model are proof

Move over Kim Kardashian’s bikini pictures and make room for Barbara Palvin. These 10 pictures of the Hungary model are unmissable!

Image: Barbara Palvin/Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Barbara Palvin life is quite beachy and her Instagram is proof of that. Palvin’s Instagram handle is flooded with her pictures in a bikini that will surely leave even Kim Kardashian behind in the race. The Hungary supermodel is Riverdale actor Dylan Sprouse’s girlfriend and model for Victoria’s Secrets, among other brands.

Image: Barbara Palvin/Instagram

Barbara Palvin was born on October 8, 1993. The 28-year-old supermodel was born and brought up in Budapest, Hungary. It was in Budapest that Barbara was discovered while walking on the streets with her mother at the age of 13.

Image: Barbara Palvin/Instagram

After Barbara Palvin was discovered on the streets of Budapest, Hungary, she was immediately by an agency. She then started working as a model in Asia before she went on to get featured on the covers of Vogue, Marie Claire and Harper's Bazaar.

Image: Barbara Palvin/Instagram

Barbara Palvin has also appeared in the campaigns of fashion brand H&M. After that, Barbara made it to the ramp to debut with Prada in the year 2010.

Image: Barbara Palvin/Instagram

The supermodel, Barbara Palvin, has since then walked for numerous luxurious fashion brands that include the likes of Louis Vuitton, Nina Ricci, Miu Miu, Christopher Kane, Jeremy Scott and Vivienne Westwood among many others.

Image: Barbara Palvin/Instagram

Not just these, Barbara Palvin also walked the ramp for Victoria's Secret – first in the year 2012 and then later in 2018. A year after that, in 2019, Victoria’s Secret announced on March 14 that the Hungary supermodel would join the lingerie brand's group of Angels.

Image: Barbara Palvin/Instagram

Even though she was announced as Victoria's Secret Angel, the fashion show did not take place in the years 2019 and 2020. And thus, Barbara could not walk as the brand's angel.

Image: Barbara Palvin/Instagram

Speaking of Barbara Palvin’s net worth, she reportedly has a worth of $6million ($4.5m). In the year 2016, Barbara was featured on Forbes' list of highest-paid models in the world; she stood at number 17 in the list. Barbara is now one of the highest-paid models in the world.

Image: Barbara Palvin/Instagram

Barbara Palvin started dating Riverdale actor Dylan Sprouse in July 2018. Dylan and Barbara are rumoured to have met at a party. After that, Dylan slipped into her DM. Months after they started dating, the two moved in together in the year 2019.

Image: Barbara Palvin/Instagram