    9 ultra-bold pics of Playboy model Cherie Noel; beats Kim Kardashian at bikini game

    First Published Apr 5, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Meet Cherie Noel, a Playboy model whose Instagram posts will let your wild imagination run by just looking at them.

    Image: Cherie Noel/Instagram

    Move over Kim Kardashian and make way for Playboy model Cherie Noel. If you thought that Kim Kardashian is probably the only beauty from the West who oozes hotness in a bikini, it is time when you check out the Instagram handle of this Playboy model! Cherie is quite a fashionista and her Instagram is filled with images that are sure to get the mercury soaring. From barely-there swimwear to bikinis, Cherie’s photographs will redefine hotness for you! If her pictures in a bikini are taken into consideration, she does only give tough competition to Kim Kardashian but also beats her at it with a huge margin.

    Image: Cherie Noel/Instagram

    Cherie Noel, an Instagram model, came to the limelight after she was spotted by Playboy in the year 2017. Today, she enjoys a fan following of nearly 3.5 lakh followers only on her Instagram handle.

    ALSO READ: 7 drool-worthy pics of singer Maren Morris, including her topless Playboy photoshoot; check out

    Image: Cherie Noel/Instagram

    It was in 2017 when Playboy conducted its Discovered & Be Discovered model search. It was this very competition that Cherie Noel once said that she participated in out of whim; later, she was noticed by the magazine ad that is when things changed for her drastically.

    Image: Cherie Noel/Instagram

    In an old interview, hot-shot Cherie Noel once said that before she moved to Los Angeles, she had not modelled at all. However, sooner, things changed for her, and she became one of the hottest models of Playboy.

    Image: Cherie Noel/Instagram

    Cherie Noel also vied to be on the cover of Maxim in the year 2018. She was in the competition which was held for Maxim’s ‘Covergirl’ contest.

    Image: Cherie Noel/Instagram

    The photograph that Cherie Noel submitted for the competition was of her wearing a little black dress, a picture of which she had also posted on her Instagram.

    ALSO READ: 10 seductive pics of Tiffany Toth that prove why is she’s a Playboy Playmate

    Image: Cherie Noel/Instagram

    In most of the photographs that Cherie Noel has shared on her social media, she has gone two steps extra in order to be bold, sexy and beautiful.

    Image: Cherie Noel/Instagram

    The photographs of Cherie Noal ooze hotness so much for a very simple reason- in most of her attires, she has nearly worn nothing, leaving the rest to the viewer’s (wild ) imagination.

    Image: Cherie Noel/Instagram

    And while she's doing well on social media and won the Playboy contest, Cherie has more goals that she'd like to reach in the modelling world.

    Image: Cherie Noel/Instagram

    The model, Cherie Noel, once spoke of whom she finds hot and attractive, to which she said, "You know, I love Kate Moss. She's a petite model, but she's done every type of modelling. I want to do things not every normal model can do. People tell me, 'Oh, with nudes, you'll never do fashion.' But I'm like, I can totally do it. I would love to do runway."

    Cherie Noel had also revealed once that when she took a break from modelling during her pregnancy days. During that period, Cherie had picked up doing hair and make-up, professionally. To this, she said, "When I had my son, I had to stop modelling for a moment, so during that period, I was doing hair and makeup for her. I was travelling the world, doing mermaid stuff, and I learned how to free dive and swim in a mermaid tail."
     

