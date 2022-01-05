  • Facebook
    Bradley Cooper Birthday: 5 best rated IMDb films of the actor; take a look

    First Published Jan 5, 2022, 11:40 AM IST
    To celebrate Bradley cooper’s 47th birthday, here are five of the best films of the Hollywood actor that you can watch.

    Bradley Cooper Birthday: 5 best rated IMDb films of the actor; take a look drb

    Bradley Cooper is one of the best actors of Hollywood. The actor has performed in some epic films – whether it is surviving a hangover in Las Vegas or voicing a raccoon in space, Cooper has stunned the audiences with his fantastic performances. It is an absolute pleasure to watch Bradley play different characters on the screen. On his birthday, we suggest you best five movies of the actor that have got great IMDb ratings.

    Bradley Cooper Birthday: 5 best rated IMDb films of the actor; take a look drb

    The Hangover (IMDb rating - 7.7): Who does not remember the plot of Hangover? The comic drama has four friends taking a trip to Los Angeles for a bachelor’s party, it is a riot of a film that will leave you in splits. Hangover is one of the best films of the actor, in which he played the role of ‘Phil’. Two more parts of the film were later released; however, the first instalment remains the favourite of many, even today.

    Bradley Cooper Birthday: 5 best rated IMDb films of the actor; take a look drb

    Silver Linings Playbook (IMDb rating - 7.7): Bradley Cooper teamed up with David O Russell for this movie wherein he was seen essaying the role of ‘Pat’. His character was of a man diagnosed with bipolar disorder who is finding his estranged wife. Amidst this, he meets Jennifer Lawrence who comes forward to help him but with a condition. It is the chemistry of Bradley and Jennifer that makes this movie so special.

    Bradley Cooper Birthday: 5 best rated IMDb films of the actor; take a look drb

    Guardians of the Galaxy (IMDb rating - 8.0): One of the biggest movie surprises came in the form of Guardians of the Galaxy. This movie was a massive hit among the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans. This Bradley Cooper movie was basically Marvel Studios’ Star Wars.

    Bradley Cooper Birthday: 5 best rated IMDb films of the actor; take a look drb

    Avengers: Infinity War (IMDb rating - 8.4): Another Marvel movie that featured Bradley Cooper, Avengers: Infinity War, a superhero crossover, is one of the highest grosser Hollywood films in the world on a global box office.

    Bradley Cooper Birthday: 5 best rated IMDb films of the actor; take a look drb

    Avengers: Endgame: Not just the Infinity War, but Marvel’s Avengers: End Game is another epic movie that features Bradley Cooper among other actors. This MCU film too has made some great business and continues to be one of the best superhero films till date.

