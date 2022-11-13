Black Panther: Wakanda Forever LEAKED-Latest MCU film out on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz, torrent sites

Black Panther 2 has been leaked online on torrent despite strict piracy laws. On some sites, the HD version of the latest MCU film is also available.

In the aftermath of King T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) death, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (featuring Florence Kasumba) battle to defend their country from interfering foreign powers.

Ryan Coogler, who also oversaw the franchise's debut film, directs the sequel. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is anticipated to be another box office success like the first film.



According to many reports, the film leaked online before its official India release. In the early hours of the movie's official release, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever began to circulate via torrent sites and other illicit file-sharing websites.



This is why we suggest our readers not download the film from any source they come across online. If you don’t want to watch the second Black Panther film in theatres, you can wait for it to arrive on Disney+ Hotstar in early 2023. Also Read: ‘I shouldn’t be on the news,’ says Vir Das amidst protests over alleged ‘anti-India’ remarks

