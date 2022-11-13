Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever LEAKED-Latest MCU film out on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz, torrent sites

    First Published Nov 13, 2022, 9:47 AM IST

    Black Panther 2 has been leaked online on torrent despite strict piracy laws. On some sites, the HD version of the latest MCU film is also available.

    In the aftermath of King T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) death, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (featuring Florence Kasumba) battle to defend their country from interfering foreign powers.

    Ryan Coogler, who also oversaw the franchise's debut film, directs the sequel. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is anticipated to be another box office success like the first film.
     

    According to many reports, the film leaked online before its official India release. In the early hours of the movie's official release, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever began to circulate via torrent sites and other illicit file-sharing websites. 
     

    To view Black Panther Wakanda Forever, released on November 11, across India, you should attend the theatre rather than search the internet, as piracy is banned. The film leaked onto torrent sites and other illegal file-sharing sites within a few hours of the film's official release.
     

    The leaked film footage suggests that it was recorded from a video camera and has been digitally edited to add advertisements and other interruptions. Furthermore, fake links are circulating the internet disguised as the full Black Panther Wanakda Forever movie, which contains viruses and other malware.

    This is why we suggest our readers not download the film from any source they come across online. If you don’t want to watch the second Black Panther film in theatres, you can wait for it to arrive on Disney+ Hotstar in early 2023. Also Read: ‘I shouldn’t be on the news,’ says Vir Das amidst protests over alleged ‘anti-India’ remarks

    The follow-up to 2018's Black Panther and the thirty-first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It concludes Phase Four of the MCU and presently has an IMDb rating of 7.4 and an 86%  Also Read: Brahmastra Part Two: Dev: Will Ayan Mukerji's film be inspired by SS Rajamouli’s ‘Bahubali 2’?

