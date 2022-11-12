Brahmastra Part Two: Dev: Will Ayan Mukerji's film be inspired by SS Rajamouli’s ‘Bahubali 2’?

After the success of ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’, fans of Ayan Mukerji’s film have eagerly been waiting to find out more about the sequel. There are speculations that Ranveer Singh might play Dev’s character in the second installment. While there is no confirmation of this, new theories are being made regarding who would play the lead character in the film.

Ayan Mukerji’s labour of love, 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva', was released in the theatres two months ago. Earlier this month, the film got its OTT release. In all these days and months, fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have not stopped talking about the film – whether it the VFX, Alia’s ‘Shiva, Shiva’ dialogue, or who will be ‘Dev’ and ‘Amrita’?

The ‘Brahmastra’ trilogy is India’s first take at a multiverse of its own. The ‘Astraverse’, as the makers call it, has become one of the blockbusters of the year 2022. With its OTT release, Ayan Mukerji has revealed that Shiva’s (played by Ranbir Kapoor) mother will be played by none other than Deepika Padukone. But the mystery around who will be seen as ‘Dev’, continues to revolve.

Fans are making different speculations regarding the name of the actor playing ‘Dev’ in Brahmastra’s sequel. The name of Ranveer Singh playing the titular role has been doing rounds for a while now. Later, assumptions regarding Kannada actor Yash and Hrithik Roshan also surfaced. However, netizens are now assuming that the film’s sequel might take inspiration from SS Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali 2’.

It is being claimed in some media reports that Ranbir Kapoor can be seen in the role of Dev in Brahmastra’s sequel; its connection is being added to Prabhas' 'Bahubali 2'. The reason for this is that Prabhas also played both father and son in the Baahubali franchise. In fact, Ranbir Kapoor also, in Shamshera, played both the characters of father and son.

With these new speculations, the audience is hopeful that they will once again get to see Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone romancing on the screens. The former lovebirds were last seen in ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’ which too was helmed by Ayan Mukerji. However, only time will tell who will be seen as ‘Dev’ in the second part of this trilogy.