Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Brahmastra Part Two: Dev: Will Ayan Mukerji's film be inspired by SS Rajamouli’s ‘Bahubali 2’?

    After the success of ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’, fans of Ayan Mukerji’s film have eagerly been waiting to find out more about the sequel. There are speculations that Ranveer Singh might play Dev’s character in the second installment. While there is no confirmation of this, new theories are being made regarding who would play the lead character in the film.

    Brahmastra Part Two Dev Will Ayan Mukerji film be inspired by SS Rajamouli Bahubali 2 drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Nov 12, 2022, 2:54 PM IST

    Ayan Mukerji’s labour of love, 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva', was released in the theatres two months ago. Earlier this month, the film got its OTT release. In all these days and months, fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have not stopped talking about the film – whether it the VFX, Alia’s ‘Shiva, Shiva’ dialogue, or who will be ‘Dev’ and ‘Amrita’?

    The ‘Brahmastra’ trilogy is India’s first take at a multiverse of its own. The ‘Astraverse’, as the makers call it, has become one of the blockbusters of the year 2022. With its OTT release, Ayan Mukerji has revealed that Shiva’s (played by Ranbir Kapoor) mother will be played by none other than Deepika Padukone. But the mystery around who will be seen as ‘Dev’, continues to revolve.

    ALSO READ: ‘I shouldn’t be on the news,’ says Vir Das amidst protests over alleged ‘anti-India’ remarks

    Fans are making different speculations regarding the name of the actor playing ‘Dev’ in Brahmastra’s sequel. The name of Ranveer Singh playing the titular role has been doing rounds for a while now. Later, assumptions regarding Kannada actor Yash and Hrithik Roshan also surfaced. However, netizens are now assuming that the film’s sequel might take inspiration from SS Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali 2’.

    It is being claimed in some media reports that Ranbir Kapoor can be seen in the role of Dev in Brahmastra’s sequel; its connection is being added to Prabhas' 'Bahubali 2'. The reason for this is that Prabhas also played both father and son in the Baahubali franchise. In fact, Ranbir Kapoor also, in Shamshera, played both the characters of father and son.

    ALSO READ: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever takes over Yashoda, Uunchai; rakes in Rs 12.5 cr

    With these new speculations, the audience is hopeful that they will once again get to see Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone romancing on the screens. The former lovebirds were last seen in ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’ which too was helmed by Ayan Mukerji. However, only time will tell who will be seen as ‘Dev’ in the second part of this trilogy.

    Last Updated Nov 12, 2022, 2:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hindu outfit warns Vir Das of further protests ask him to apologise for alleged anti India remarks drb

    ‘I shouldn’t be on the news,’ says Vir Das amidst protests over alleged ‘anti-India’ remarks

    Friday box office report Black Panther: Wakanda Forever takes over Yashoda, Uunchai; rakes in Rs 12.5 cr

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever takes over Yashoda, Uunchai; rakes in Rs 12.5 cr

    If Vir Das apologises for 'anti-India' remarks, the issue is over: HJS

    If Vir Das apologises for 'anti-India' remarks, the issue is over: HJS

    Hera Pheri 3: Kartik Aaryan to replace Akshay Kumar? drb

    Hera Pheri 3: Kartik Aaryan to replace Akshay Kumar?

    Gauahar Khan roots for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary; all praise for her observant nature drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan roots for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary; all praise for her observant nature

    Recent Stories

    Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar will join BJP any day now: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal takes potshot AJR

    Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar will join BJP any day now: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal takes potshot

    7 signs that show you have an emotional connection with your partner sur

    7 signs that show you have an emotional connection with your partner

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Can England conquest inspire its football side to win Qatar World Cup? Jos Buttler remarks-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Can ENG's conquest inspire its football side to win Qatar World Cup? Buttler remarks

    Gujarat Election 2022: Congress releases manifesto, promises 'free education for girls'; check here AJR

    Gujarat Election 2022: Congress releases manifesto, promises 'free education for girls'; check here

    Legal issues hampered our interventions, states MEA as detained sailors shifted to Nigeria

    Legal issues hampered our interventions, says MEA as detained sailors are shifted to Nigeria

    Recent Videos

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon
    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: Rahul Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest

    Video Icon
    PM Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express and 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' trains

    PM Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express and 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' trains

    Video Icon