Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kalki 2898 AD' secured two wins at the 72nd National Film Awards: Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Production Design for Nitin Zihani, celebrating its ambitious cinematic vision.

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan-starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ added another milestone to its journey after receiving two honours at the 72nd National Film Awards, with the film winning Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Nitin Zihani being honoured with the award for Best Production Design.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and directed by Nag Ashwin, the film was honoured for its large-scale storytelling that blended mythology, science fiction and futuristic elements. The team marked the achievement as a recognition of the collective efforts of the cast, crew and technicians involved in bringing the ambitious cinematic vision to life.

Vyjayanthi Movies Celebrates Double Win

Vyjayanthi Movies celebrated the double win on social media, describing it as a significant moment for the team. “A DREAM. A JOURNEY. A celebration of CINEMA. Team #Kalki2898AD is immensely honoured to receive the 72nd National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment,” Vyjayanthi Movies posted. The production house also expressed gratitude to the jury of the 72nd National Film Awards for recognising the film and its journey. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the esteemed jury of #72ndNationalFilmAwards for recognizing our efforts and embracing our journey with so much love,” Vyjayanthi Movies posted. A DREAM. A JOURNEY. A celebration of CINEMA. ❤️‍🔥 Team #Kalki2898AD is immensely honoured to receive the 72nd National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the esteemed jury of #72ndNationalFilmAwards for recognizing… pic.twitter.com/WfIZEYlcUp — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) July 18, 2026

The makers also congratulated Nitin Zihani for receiving the National Award for Best Production Design for his work in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. “A moment of immense pride for Team #Kalki2898AD. Heartiest congratulations to our #NitinZihani on receiving the National Award for Best Production Design at the #72ndNationalFilmAwards,” the production house said. A moment of immense pride for Team #Kalki2898AD. Heartiest congratulations to our #NitinZihani on receiving the National Award for Best Production Design at the #72ndNationalFilmAwards. ✨ pic.twitter.com/buwiKdD3yG — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) September 22, 2026

About the Film and Ceremony

The National Awards were presented by President Droupadi Murmu. Director Nag Ashwin, producers Swapna Dutt and Ashwini Dutt, along with other members of the team, attended the prestigious ceremony.

Released in 2024, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is set in a futuristic world and draws from Indian mythology while combining elements of science fiction and action. The film features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Shobana and Disha Patani. (ANI)