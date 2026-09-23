Rashmika Mandanna made her Vogue World 2026 Milan debut in an Anamika Khanna couture gown that took 350 hours to create, featuring sculpted corsetry, black lace and dramatic silver detailing.

Rashmika Mandanna walked down the runway of Vogue World 2026: Milan in a striking black couture piece that brought Indian fashion craftsmanship into full view. Instead of wearing highly decorative and ornate traditional garment, Rashmika Mandanna chose to wear a piece from Anamika Khanna’s collection that was designed with the help of lace, corsetry, metallic touches and architectural construction.

However, the most distinctive characteristic of the dress cannot be seen in the photographs – this couture piece required 350 hours to make.

A 350-Hour Couture Piece

The Indian actress wore an insane piece from Anamika Khanna’s couture collection ‘Moonlit Palace’, presented in Hyderabad back in July. This black piece of couture combines a lace silhouette with a boned corset, defining the waist.

The lace dress has several layers of decoration, namely embroidered applique on sheer lace, which creates transparency effect. The silver part at the waist makes the design look like a piece of armour contrasting to the soft fabric of the dress.

According to Vogue India, 350 hours were spent on lace embroidery, sculpted corsetry, metallic touches and elaborate surface decoration at Anamika Khanna’s ateliers.

Rashmika Keeps The Accessories Sharp

As the gown had enough of details to start with, Mandanna opted for bold jewels by Swarovski. Among the accessories, there were the Una Angelic cocktail ring with an XXL cushion-cut crystal, the Vienna cocktail ring with mixed-cut crystals and Vienna ear cuffs inspired by wings.

The look was complemented with a Gucci bag and Aquazzura shoes, with the beauty looks staying in line with the dramatic dark and glamorous mood – bronzed makeup and big brunette waves made the structured look softer without overshadowing the couture.

Indian Couture In Milan

It is especially noteworthy for an event centered around craftsmanship. Vogue World 2026: Milan took place at the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II and highlighted Italian fashion history, crafts, innovations and the future of the industry.

Within this context, Mandanna’s Anamika Khanna outfit represented Indian couture in a modern way.

It was also an important milestone in fashion for Mandanna because the Vogue World debut came through an image that really had more stories to tell than just what the final photograph showed.