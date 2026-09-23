Hanuman Ansh has crossed ₹350 crore worldwide after being made on a modest budget, but its OTT future remains undecided. Producer Ragini Sona has addressed the ₹100 crore deal rumours.

From being a modest-budgeted spiritual film, Hanuman Ansh has turned into one of the most talked about theatrical success stories of 2026. With an estimated budget of around ₹2 crores, Hanuman Ansh has crossed the ₹350 crore mark worldwide and the focus is all set on what comes next for the film.

The question of its theatrical run has been answered by now and the next major question is about when and how the film will premiere on OTT platforms.

₹100 Crore OTT Deal? Producer Clears the Air

There were speculations of a ₹100 crore OTT deal being signed after the tremendous success of the film theatrically. However, producer Ragini Sona clarified that there is no such ₹100 crore deal as of now.

At the same time, she revealed that offers from various OTT platforms have been coming for the makers. She stated that the director and creator of the film Vishal Chaturvedi wants to wait before making any official announcements regarding the same.

This means that even after the film's remarkable performance at the box office, the OTT platform is yet to be officially confirmed.

Reasons Behind The Makers' Desire For Extended Theatrical Showrun

What makes Hanuman Ansh OTT tale unique is that the cast and crew are not pushing for digital release.

According to Ragini Sona, audiences were found sitting in the theatre long after watching the film. In particular, she referred to the emotions stirred up during Hanuman Chalisa scene and raksha chakra, describing the vibe that emerged in theatres.

The movie continues doing great well into its theatrical run, earning ₹352.30 crore of worldwide box office collections by Day 46 and ₹275.88 crore in terms of India net collection.

From Story Of Neem Karoli Baba To Box Office Hit

Director Vishal Chaturvedi's project is based on the spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba, told in his book 'Divine Detour: That Changed My Life.'

Shobhinaw Satyaa-led Hanuman Ansh was released on August 7 and initially had quite short theatrical run but then gained popularity due to word of mouth. It is set to become the first part of the trilogy.

As the movie continues to attract viewers, it seems that the makers have decided to leave the door open for their OTT strategy.