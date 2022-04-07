Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4: Why does Mohanlal love hosting the show? Here's what superstar said

    First Published Apr 7, 2022, 6:42 PM IST

    Mohanlal has been the face of Bigg Boss in Kerala from the first season of the reality programme. As the show enters its fourth season, the ace actor is also delighted to be a part of it. 

    Fans of Bigg Boss Malayalam can't picture the programme without Mohanlal. The actor has been the face of Bigg Boss in Kerala from the first season of the reality programme.
     

    As the drama enters its fourth season, the ace actor is also delighted to be a part of it. The actor has described his experience with the programme and how it remains significant to him in a series of films leaked online.

    Speaking about hosting the programme for the fourth year in a row, the actor stated that the show is unique to him.

    "I've been delighted to be a part of the show from its inception. It's not like a theatrical production; you have to put in a lot of effort to be a part of it. It's a psychological game in which I represent both Bigg Boss and the fans. It is my responsibility to encourage, chastise, and even condemn the participants. But when I do, I get a lot of discoveries. It is quite tough to be there for shots every week, but because the programme is very significant to me, I like it as much "explained the actor.
     

    In addition to the daily episodes on TV, this season's show features a 24x7 LIVE on OTT, which is debuted. The presenter thinks that this would provide viewers with a better visual experience.

    "It was difficult to contain all that happens within the house 24 hours a day, seven days a week in a one-hour episode. Even the audience was dissatisfied. The fans' need to know what happened in the lives of the participants was the driving force behind the show. I'm hoping that this feature would excite the viewers even more. However, we make every effort to protect the competitors' privacy "Mohanlal spoke up.
     

    The 4th season of Bigg Boss Malayalam started two weeks ago. The show's candidates were 17 persons from all walks of life. Janaki Sudheer, an actress, was booted from the game programme last week. Also Read: Who is Sreenivasan? Malayalam actor is on ventilator support; health update

    The producers have chosen to stream Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 in its full 24 hours a day, seven days a week on the famous OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Also Read: Why is Ram Charan walking barefoot and wearing black attire?

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RRR Success Party Ram Charan Ayan Mukerji Karan Johar royally ignore Rakhi Sawant watch drb

    RRR Success Party: Ram Charan, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar royally ignore Rakhi Sawant; watch

    OOPS moment: Rakhi Sawant suffered wardrobe malfunction at RRR's success bash RBA

    OOPS moment: Rakhi Sawant suffered wardrobe malfunction at RRR's success bash (Video)

    Swara Bhasker is now Dr Swara; actress bags prestigious fellowship at University of Michigan RBA

    Swara Bhasker bags prestigious fellowship at University of Michigan; read details

    Dasvi Movie Review: Abhishek Bachchan's political satire released on Netflix is hit or flop? Read this RBA

    Dasvi movie review: Abhishek Bachchan's political satire on Netflix, is hit or flop? Read this

    kpop BTS Army fumes at rapper Joe Budden as he slams them calls them Chinese drb

    BTS Army fumes at rapper Joe Budden as he slams them, calls them ‘Chinese’

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Graeme Smith labels David Warner and Anrich Nortje as match-winners for Delhi Capitals DC-ayh

    IPL 2022: Graeme Smith labels Warner and Nortje as match-winners for Delhi Capitals

    Birbhum killings: First arrests made, CBI nabs four suspects from Mumbai-dnm

    Birbhum killings: First arrests made, CBI nabs four suspects from Mumbai

    World Health Day From Virat Kohli to Shreyas Iyer - 10 Indians cricketers who are absolute fitness freaks snt

    From Virat Kohli to Shreyas Iyer - 10 Indian cricketers who are absolute fitness freaks

    RRR Success Party Ram Charan Ayan Mukerji Karan Johar royally ignore Rakhi Sawant watch drb

    RRR Success Party: Ram Charan, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar royally ignore Rakhi Sawant; watch

    Revised date of Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2022 released; check the new dates - adt

    Revised date of Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2022 released; check the new dates

    Recent Videos

    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon
    America three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine-dnm

    America’s three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Video Icon
    World Health Day 2022 Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen Watch gcw

    World Health Day 2022: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen

    Video Icon
    Fleeing thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to steal ornaments at Andhra Pradesh s Srikakulam gcw

    Fleeing thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to steal ornaments at Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: David Warner and Anrich Nortje are available for selection - Shane Watson-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Warner and Nortje are available for selection" - Watson

    Video Icon