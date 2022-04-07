Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4: Why does Mohanlal love hosting the show? Here's what superstar said

Mohanlal has been the face of Bigg Boss in Kerala from the first season of the reality programme. As the show enters its fourth season, the ace actor is also delighted to be a part of it.

As the drama enters its fourth season, the ace actor is also delighted to be a part of it. The actor has described his experience with the programme and how it remains significant to him in a series of films leaked online.

Speaking about hosting the programme for the fourth year in a row, the actor stated that the show is unique to him.

"I've been delighted to be a part of the show from its inception. It's not like a theatrical production; you have to put in a lot of effort to be a part of it. It's a psychological game in which I represent both Bigg Boss and the fans. It is my responsibility to encourage, chastise, and even condemn the participants. But when I do, I get a lot of discoveries. It is quite tough to be there for shots every week, but because the programme is very significant to me, I like it as much "explained the actor.



In addition to the daily episodes on TV, this season's show features a 24x7 LIVE on OTT, which is debuted. The presenter thinks that this would provide viewers with a better visual experience.

"It was difficult to contain all that happens within the house 24 hours a day, seven days a week in a one-hour episode. Even the audience was dissatisfied. The fans' need to know what happened in the lives of the participants was the driving force behind the show. I'm hoping that this feature would excite the viewers even more. However, we make every effort to protect the competitors' privacy "Mohanlal spoke up.



The 4th season of Bigg Boss Malayalam started two weeks ago. The show's candidates were 17 persons from all walks of life. Janaki Sudheer, an actress, was booted from the game programme last week.