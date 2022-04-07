Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why is Ram Charan walking barefoot and wearing black attire? Is he visiting Kerala's Sabarimala Temple?

    First Published Apr 7, 2022, 3:19 PM IST

    Ram Charan was in Mumbai, where a swarm of admirers greeted him. He is now practising Ayyappa Deeksha, a 41-day fast observed by devotees before visiting Kerala's Sabarimala Temple.

    A few days ago, Ram Charan paid a surprise visit to an RRR screening in Mumbai, when fans swamped him. According to sources, Ram is presently fasting for Ayyappa Deeksha, a 41-day fast observed by devotees before visiting Kerala's Sabarimala Temple.
     

    Ram Charan, a Sabarimala Ayyappa devotee, regularly practises 'Deeksha,' a 41-day ritual, whenever feasible. Because the actor was preoccupied with back-to-back marketing for 'RRR,' he began work on 'Deeksha' after the film's theatrical premiere.

    RRR Movie

    Ram Charan, a pet lover, took this oath to follow the Deeksha ritual, as he had a mannat when his pet dog ‘Brat’ fell sick some time ago. "I recently lost my Brat (pet dog). That pain haunted me, so my wife Upasana gave me a similar dog. I called him Brat once more. "Brat has his leg shattered, therefore I'm not going to consume non-vegetarian cuisine till he gets up and runs," Ram Charan revealed in a previous interview.

    Now that the actor has been seen in a black Kurta and barefooted clothing, close insiders believe that he does it now and then to keep his loved ones in his prayers and to spread positivity.

    In the photos, Ram Charan can be seen wearing an all-black kurta and pyjama with a red cotton towel. He would wear this style for the next two weeks until his journey to Kerala's Sabarimala shrine. A video clip is also making the rounds on social media. Ram Charan can be seen waving to supporters from his automobile as they cheer him on in the video. Also Read: RRR box office collection: Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan's film close to earning Rs 1000 crore

    Ram Charan is now fasting for Ayyappa Deeksha, a 41-day fast observed by followers of Swamy Ayyappa before visiting the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala. Devotees wear black clothing and walk barefoot for 41 days. The actor has already observed Ayyappa Deeksha. Also Read: Sreenivasan: Net worth, family to filmography and awards

