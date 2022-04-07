Who is Sreenivasan? Malayalam actor is on ventilator support; health update

Malayalam film actor Sreenivasan was admitted to Apollo Adulux hospital after suffering chest pain; actor undergo bypass surgery too

Following bypass surgery, veteran Malayalam actor Sreenivasan was placed on a ventilator. Last week, the actor was brought to Apollo Adlux hospital in Angamaly after complaining of chest trouble.

Angiography revealed that the 66-year-old suffered from triple vessel disease. After the bypass operation, he was placed on life support for three days. He was taken off the ventilator but returned to it due to an infection. Doctors say he's responding well to treatment.

In Mollywood, the respected actor is most recognised for his character and humorous parts. Sreenivasan, a scriptwriter and dubbing artist, has worked on films such as Vadukkunokkiyantram, Sandhesam, Mazhayethum Munpe, Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala, Udayananu Tharam, Katha Parayumpol, Makante Achan, Passenger, Nadodikattu, and Vellanakalude Nadu, among many more.

Vineeth Sreenivasan, his eldest son, is a well-known writer, playback vocalist, dubbing artist, actor, and director. Dhyan Sreenivasan, his younger son, made his acting debut in Vineeth's 2013 film Thira.

Dhyan made his directorial debut in 2019 with Love Action Drama, which starred Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara. Vimala, Sreenivasan's wife, is a retired schoolteacher.

