    Bhojpuri video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav's SEXY bedroom moves grab fans' attention-WATCH

    First Published Oct 31, 2022, 5:02 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani's song 'Khoji Naa Balamua Diya Baari,' from Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke starring Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani, is causing quite a stir on social media.

    Khesari Lal Yadav is a well-known actor in the Bhojpuri film industry. He is still famous for his songs and videos. Old and new Khesari songs get widespread on the internet.

    His music has once again captured the attention of his followers. The Bhojpuri song 'Khoji Naa Balamua Diya Baari,' starring Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani, is causing quite a stir on social media. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal are gaining popularity on YouTube. This song has been seen over 6.5 million times. And fans are reacting angrily to this video, even referring to Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal as the number one Jodi.

    Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav have a sizable fan base. The duo is enough to light up the song, music video, or film. Fans like seeing this duo together. They are the most popular actors in Bhojpuri.

    In the video, Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav become very passionate. For those unfamiliar, the duo is among the most popular in the Bhojpuri business. They have a large fan base. Also Read: Should Kantara go to Oscars? Here's what Rishab Shetty stated

    Their connection shines through in every song video. Although this movie is in high demand, fans enjoy seeing Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav. The duo is enthralling the crowd with their explosive performance. You'll like viewing this film, which is becoming increasingly popular. Also Read: Who was Sonali Chakraborty? ‘Gaatchora’ actor passes away at 59

