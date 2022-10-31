Should Kantara go to Oscars? Here's what Rishab Shetty stated

Kantara star Rishab Shetty opened up about the fan and audience campaign demanding the film be considered for the Oscars.

Kantara by Rishab Shetty has been making headlines since it is released in cinema halls across the country. The film has not only won over Karnataka fans, but it has also crossed borders, impressing moviegoers in non-Kannada-speaking regions. While fans are gushing about the movie, others feel it ought to be considered for, and even win, an Oscar in a few categories.

While fans will have to wait and see if Kantara is selected for the Oscars entry next year, Rishab Shetty has stated that he would not respond to these requests. In a new interview, the actor-filmmaker stated that he works for the sake of working rather than for achievement.

“I don’t react to that. I just saw the 25000 tweets about that. It makes me happy but I don’t comment on that. Because I didn’t work for this success. I worked for work. That’s all," he told TOI in an interview.

Regarding box office performance, Rishab said that he had not expected Kantara to perform so well. "I'm not sure. It happened quite recently. Cinema has a special spirit to it, and we discussed our culture and folklore in the film. So, I think with God's blessings, the film has been distributed throughout India," he explained.

Kantara received praise from many celebrities, such as Rajinikanth, Shilpa Shetty, Kangana Ranawat and many more. The superstar Rajinikanth, recently took to Twitter shared a glorious review of the film. “‘The unknown is more than the known’ no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps @shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer,director and actor. Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in indian cinema".

Following the film's success, Rishab was sighted in Mumbai on Sunday morning, praying at the city's Siddhivinayak Temple. The director was spotted with his crew by the paparazzi.

