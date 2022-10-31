Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Should Kantara go to Oscars? Here's what Rishab Shetty stated

    Kantara star Rishab Shetty opened up about the fan and audience campaign demanding the film be considered for the Oscars.

    Should Kantara go to Oscars? Here's what Rishab Shetty stated RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 31, 2022, 10:09 AM IST

    Kantara by Rishab Shetty has been making headlines since it is released in cinema halls across the country. The film has not only won over Karnataka fans, but it has also crossed borders, impressing moviegoers in non-Kannada-speaking regions. While fans are gushing about the movie, others feel it ought to be considered for, and even win, an Oscar in a few categories.

    While fans will have to wait and see if Kantara is selected for the Oscars entry next year, Rishab Shetty has stated that he would not respond to these requests. In a new interview, the actor-filmmaker stated that he works for the sake of working rather than for achievement.

    Also Read: Kantara: 9 times when Rishabh Shetty's blockbuster film made headlines

    “I don’t react to that. I just saw the 25000 tweets about that. It makes me happy but I don’t comment on that. Because I didn’t work for this success. I worked for work. That’s all," he told TOI in an interview.

    Regarding box office performance, Rishab said that he had not expected Kantara to perform so well. "I'm not sure. It happened quite recently. Cinema has a special spirit to it, and we discussed our culture and folklore in the film. So, I think with God's blessings, the film has been distributed throughout India," he explained.

    Kantara received praise from many celebrities, such as Rajinikanth, Shilpa Shetty, Kangana Ranawat and many more. The superstar Rajinikanth, recently took to Twitter shared a glorious review of the film. “‘The unknown is more than the known’ no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps @shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer,director and actor. Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in indian cinema".

    Also Read: Kantara star Rishab Shetty seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple

    Following the film's success, Rishab was sighted in Mumbai on Sunday morning, praying at the city's Siddhivinayak Temple. The director was spotted with his crew by the paparazzi.
     

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2022, 10:09 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Monday Motivation: Mandira Bedi's workout videos will definitely inspire you to become fit RBA

    Monday Motivation: Mandira Bedi's workout videos will definitely inspire you to become fit

    Adipurush Is Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film, in trouble post the backlash? Read reports RBA

    Adipurush: Is Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film, in trouble post the backlash? Read reports

    Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain suffers severe heart attack- read report RBA

    Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain suffers severe heart attack- read report

    Halloween 2022: From Tumbadd to Veerana, 10 best horror films that will give you goosebumps - adt

    Halloween 2022: From Tumbadd to Veerana, 10 best horror films that will give you goosebumps

    Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding update: The Shershaah stars are all set to marry this December RBA

    Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding update: The Shershaah stars are all set to marry this December

    Recent Stories

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, JFC vs NEUFC: Jamshedpur FC notches opening win of the season as Northeast United stays at rock bottom-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC notches opening win of the season as Northeast United stays at rock bottom

    Indian railways cancels 88 trains on October 31 know how to check full list more gcw

    IRCTC cancels 88 trains on October 31, know how to check, full list & more

    Monday Motivation: Mandira Bedi's workout videos will definitely inspire you to become fit RBA

    Monday Motivation: Mandira Bedi's workout videos will definitely inspire you to become fit

    Will Twitter expand or reduce 280 character limit Heres what Elon Musk said gcw

    Will Twitter expand or reduce 280 character limit? Here's what Elon Musk said

    Want to get rid of dark circles? Try these easy homemade face masks RBA

    Want to get rid of dark circles? Try these easy homemade face masks

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon
    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    Video Icon
    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Video Icon