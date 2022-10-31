Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who was Sonali Chakraborty? ‘Gaatchora’ actor passes away at 59

    Popular Bengali actor Sonali Chakraborty, who predominantly worked in television, breathed her last on Monday morning at a hospital in Kolkata. She was 59-year-old at the time and is survived by her husband, Shankar Chakraborty, and their daughter.

    Renowned Bengali television actor Sonali Chakraborty passed away on October 31. According to media reports, the actor breathed her last at a private hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal on Monday morning. Chakraborty was reportedly ill for a long time, and eventually, succumbed to it.

    Sonali Chakraborty had worked in many hit Bengali television serials and films. Chakraborty's acting in the 2002 film 'Haar Jeet' was highly appreciated. The actor also left a deep impression on the hearts of people with her performance in the film 'Bandhan'.

    Which disease was the Bengali actor suffering from? According to media reports, the 59-year-old actor was suffering from liver cancer. A statement released from the hospital said that the actress passed away due to cancer-related problems.

    The Bengali entertainment industry, popularly known as Tollywood, has condoled the demise of Sonali Chakraborty. According to reports, her last rites will be performed at Keoratola crematorium.

    According to reports, Sonali Chakraborty was earlier admitted to the hospital in the month of August. Some reports, quoting her actor-husband, Shankar Chakraborty, said that problems in the liver. Her stomach was filled with water and there were other problems, which were being treated, reportedly. However, after undergoing treatment at the hospital, she recovered and later returned home.

    Sonali Chakraborty was popularly known for her character in the renowned Bengali mega serial ‘Gaatchora’. She had shared the screen space with actors Solanki Roy and Gaourab Chatterjee, the lead pair of the television drama. Sonali is survived by her husband Shankar Chakraborty and their daughter, who is also in the film industry. Their daughter is presently working as an assistant director in Mumbai.

    Both, Sonali Chakraborty and her actor-husband Shankar Chakraborty are popular names in the Bengali entertainment industry. Meanwhile, The West Bengal Motion Picture Artists' Forum expressed grief over the sudden passing away of the actor.

