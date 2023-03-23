Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Shweta Sharma, Khesari Lal Yadav's HOT dance song ‘Nagin’ is not to be missed-WATCH

    Khesari Lal Yadav's chemistry with Shweta Sharma in Bhojpuri song 'Nagin' is just captivating; see the new single, which is already a smash.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The Bhojpuri film industry is rapidly growing as a source of entertainment. The performers captivate the audience with their daring films and outstanding acting abilities.

    Khesari Lal and Shweta Sharma are two well-known Bhojpuri industry figures. Fans enjoy seeing them on TV. They form a great team in any film or video. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Khesari Lal Yadav and Shweta Sharma never let their followers down. His latest video is once again a smash hit.

    Khesari Lal Yadav and Shweta Sharma give important intimate aspirations in this song. The manner Khesari Lal is courting Shweta Sharma is shattering all Internet records for bravado.

    The supporters' hearts are racing as they see the couple romancing. The song 'Nagin' is causing a firestorm on the Internet.

    Shweta Sharma's sensual actions are making Khesari Lal uncontrolled. Both are performing incredible dancing skills in this viral video. This video is popular among viewers.

    Khesari Lal Yadav and Khushi Kakkar perform the song 'Nagin' for the uninformed. The actor is seen romancing the lovely actress Shweta Sharma in the song.

    Arjun Sharma also provides the lyrics. The song was released on Saregama Hum Bhojpuri, earning 2,502,048 views in just two days.
     

