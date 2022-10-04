Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Monalisa's BOLD bedroom song with Pawan Singh goes viral-WATCH

    First Published Oct 4, 2022, 6:48 PM IST

    Bhojpuri song: The song's lyrics, "Diya Gul Kara Rani," showcases the sultry relationship between Monalisa and Pawan Singh. On YouTube, this song is getting a lot of likes.
     

    Bhojpuri actress Monalisa is always active on social media. Her song Diya Gul Kara along with Pawan Singh is going viral for the last few days. The actress has millions of YouTube admirers and social media fans who like her photos and videos.

    The fan base for Monalisa's YouTube tracks is enormous. A song featuring Monalisa and Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh is now trending online. (WATCH VIDEO)

    The song's lyrics, "Diya Gul Kara Rani," showcase the romantic relationship between Monalisa and Pawan Singh. On YouTube, this song is getting a lot of likes.

    More than 37K people have viewed the song on YouTube so far. The song features Monalisa and Pawan Singh's passionate bedroom dance.

    Monalisa and Pawan Singh's fans like seeing them together. They enjoy the most popularity among Bhojpuri actors. 

    The Bhojpuri cinema public loves Monalisa and Pawan Singh together, and they are both highly well-liked by the crowd. Also Read: BOLD and SEXY pictures: 10 times Esha Gupta flaunted her voluptuous body in black outfits

    Together, Pawan Singh and Monalisa have appeared in several films. On YouTube, Muai Dihala Rajaji is quite popular. Despite being 8 years old, this song has had a significant resurgence. Also Read: Urfi Javed ditches bra and underpants; covers body using painted glass

