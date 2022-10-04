Bhojpuri SEXY video: Monalisa's BOLD bedroom song with Pawan Singh goes viral-WATCH
Bhojpuri song: The song's lyrics, "Diya Gul Kara Rani," showcases the sultry relationship between Monalisa and Pawan Singh. On YouTube, this song is getting a lot of likes.
Bhojpuri actress Monalisa is always active on social media. Her song Diya Gul Kara along with Pawan Singh is going viral for the last few days. The actress has millions of YouTube admirers and social media fans who like her photos and videos.
The fan base for Monalisa's YouTube tracks is enormous. A song featuring Monalisa and Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh is now trending online. (WATCH VIDEO)
More than 37K people have viewed the song on YouTube so far. The song features Monalisa and Pawan Singh's passionate bedroom dance.
Monalisa and Pawan Singh's fans like seeing them together. They enjoy the most popularity among Bhojpuri actors.
The Bhojpuri cinema public loves Monalisa and Pawan Singh together, and they are both highly well-liked by the crowd.
Together, Pawan Singh and Monalisa have appeared in several films. On YouTube, Muai Dihala Rajaji is quite popular. Despite being 8 years old, this song has had a significant resurgence.