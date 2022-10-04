Bhojpuri SEXY video: Monalisa's BOLD bedroom song with Pawan Singh goes viral-WATCH

Bhojpuri song: The song's lyrics, "Diya Gul Kara Rani," showcases the sultry relationship between Monalisa and Pawan Singh. On YouTube, this song is getting a lot of likes.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa is always active on social media. Her song Diya Gul Kara along with Pawan Singh is going viral for the last few days. The actress has millions of YouTube admirers and social media fans who like her photos and videos.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The fan base for Monalisa's YouTube tracks is enormous. A song featuring Monalisa and Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh is now trending online. (WATCH VIDEO)

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The song's lyrics, "Diya Gul Kara Rani," showcase the romantic relationship between Monalisa and Pawan Singh. On YouTube, this song is getting a lot of likes.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

More than 37K people have viewed the song on YouTube so far. The song features Monalisa and Pawan Singh's passionate bedroom dance.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Monalisa and Pawan Singh's fans like seeing them together. They enjoy the most popularity among Bhojpuri actors.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The Bhojpuri cinema public loves Monalisa and Pawan Singh together, and they are both highly well-liked by the crowd. Also Read: BOLD and SEXY pictures: 10 times Esha Gupta flaunted her voluptuous body in black outfits

Photo Courtesy: YouTube