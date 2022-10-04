Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Urfi Javed ditches bra and underpants; covers body using painted glass

    First Published Oct 4, 2022, 4:00 PM IST

    After wearing a skirt made of watches, Urfi Javed has decided to ditch clothes for her latest look. The actor covered her body parts using a slab of painted glass.

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    If you thought Urfi Javed cannot go beyond wearing a covering her assets using edible silver werk, you might want to re-think it. Taking fashion to another level, Urfi has decided to ditch clothes once and for all. Instead of wearing a cut-out dress or a bizarre outfit, the actor decided to cover her body parts using a glass slab, painted with yellow colour.

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    Often the target of trolls, Urfi Javed makes it to the headlines for her DIY fashion. In the past, she has proved that there is none who can beat her at experimenting with clothes. Time and again, Urfi has Urfi Javed is known for her amazing fashion sense.  Urfi has worn something that has left the internet divided. While many have appreciated her for trying something new each time, there are also people who have trolled her for it.

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Urfi Javed shared a new set of pictures that show her wearing literally nothing. The actor instead chose to cover her assets using a transparent glass slab which was painted yellow.

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    At first, it may appear that Urfi Javed is wearing a bright yellow tube top with matching boy shorts beneath it. However, a closer look at the images shows that Urfi is simply holding a transparent glass slab that has been painted in yellow, made to appear like she is wearing clothes.

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    Recently, Urfi Javed posted a video in which she wore a skirt that was made from dials of watches. Before that, Urfi, who rose to fame after her short stint in Bigg Boss OTT, has worn several bizarre outfits.

