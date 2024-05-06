Parts of India sweat under scorching heat; IMD says respite likely after May 9

Multiple regions in India are currently experiencing severe weather conditions, including heat waves and rain alerts. The Meteorological Department has issued warnings for heat waves in Rajasthan, Western Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra, Kutch, as well as scorching temperatures in Jharkhand, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha.

Several regions across the country are currently experiencing severe heat waves, with certain areas also under rain alerts. According to the Meteorological Department, Rajasthan, Western Madhya Pradesh, and Saurashtra and Kutch regions of Gujarat are predicted to witness more heat waves. Similarly, states like Jharkhand, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha are witnessing scorching temperatures.

Concurrently, some parts of the country are anticipating storms and rainfall. Assam and Meghalaya are likely to experience storms and rain today, while Bihar is expected to encounter similar weather conditions over the next few days.

In South India, the weather has taken a turn, prompting the Meteorological Department to issue an orange alert for rain in select districts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Conversely, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Karnataka are anticipated to face severe heat today.

The heat wave is expected to persist in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh until the ninth of this month, according to the Meteorological Department.

Furthermore, Northeast India is poised to experience heavy rain, thundershowers, and strong winds until tomorrow, affecting states like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura for the next six days.

Similarly, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, and Odisha are likely to witness similar weather patterns until the ninth of this month.

Additionally, there is a projected rise of up to two degrees Celsius in temperatures in certain parts of northwest and central India over the next two days. Overall, the Meteorological Department foresees limited significant changes in weather conditions across the rest of the country.

