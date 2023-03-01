Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani, Pradeep Pandey's song ‘Lahanga Chalelu Lasar ke’ is making fans go CRAZY

Kajal Raghwani sexy video: In the Bhojpuri song 'Lahanga Chalelu Lasar ki,' featuring Pradeep Pandey and Kajal Raghwani, lit the stage on fire with their hot chemistry.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Bhojpuri film has grown in popularity, and its performers are becoming well-known worldwide. Pradeep Pandey 'Chintu' and Kajal Raghwani are two of the industry's most well-known actors, and their recent song, 'Lahanga Chalelu Lasar ki,' has gone viral. The duo has lit the stage on fire with their searing chemistry, leaving fans in awe of their talent.



Kajal Raghwani, known for her amazing beauty and great acting abilities, appears in the song wearing a red bralette with a thigh-slit skirt. Her dress is seductive and daring, complementing her dancing skills well. (WATCH VIDEO)

Kajal Raghwani dances easily to the rhythms of the music, boosting the temperature and causing the audience to go crazy.

Pradeep Pandey, on the other hand, follows her every move. He is well-known for his versatility as an actor and has often wowed audiences with his excellent acting abilities.

In this song, he demonstrates that he is an amazing actor and an excellent dancer. His on-screen connection with Kajal Raghwani is evident, making them a fan favourite.



Pradeep Pandey and Kajal Raghwani's scorching chemistry in 'Lahanga Chalelu Lasar ke' is unmissable. Their extraordinary talent, paired with their daring and enticing on-screen personality, has left many speechless.

