Bhojpuri HOT Holi video: Sapna Chauhan, Khesari Lal’s naughty romance song ‘Pichkari Pakad Ke’ goes VIRAL

Sapna Chauhan HOT video: On 'Pichkari Pakad Ke,' Khesari Lal flirts with Sapna; shows how to play Holi with your beloved; take a look

Khesari Lal and Sapna Chauhan: When the Holi Bhojpuri holiday approaches, the demand for Holi Bhojpuri songs grows significantly among enthusiasts.

Bhojpuri songs are presently quite popular among fans. Khesari Lal, the celebrity singer and actor, is always producing new Holi songs. (WATCH VIDEO)

Khesari Lal Yadav's new single with Sapna Chauhan is once again causing a stir on the Internet.

The new Holi song 'Pichkari Pakad Ki' by Khesari Lal is becoming viral on the Internet. The actor is seen flirting with Bhojpuri actress Sapna Chauhan in this.

They are seen romancing each other in a unique way. Sapna Chauhan looks stunning in a western gown, while Khesari Lal looks dashing in a black and red hoodie. Their chemistry is quite popular among fans.



This song has broken all records since it was posted on T-Series Hamaar Bhojpuri's YouTube channel. The video has gotten over 2 million views in only a few hours.

