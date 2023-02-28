Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri HOT Holi video: Sapna Chauhan, Khesari Lal’s naughty romance song ‘Pichkari Pakad Ke’ goes VIRAL

    First Published Feb 28, 2023, 3:57 PM IST

    Sapna Chauhan HOT video: On 'Pichkari Pakad Ke,' Khesari Lal flirts with Sapna; shows how to play Holi with your beloved; take a look

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal and Sapna Chauhan: When the Holi Bhojpuri holiday approaches, the demand for Holi Bhojpuri songs grows significantly among enthusiasts.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Bhojpuri songs are presently quite popular among fans. Khesari Lal, the celebrity singer and actor, is always producing new Holi songs. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav's new single with Sapna Chauhan is once again causing a stir on the Internet. Also Read: (Video) Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad caught kissing on camera; fans bash paps for 'invasion of privacy'

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The new Holi song 'Pichkari Pakad Ki' by Khesari Lal is becoming viral on the Internet. The actor is seen flirting with Bhojpuri actress Sapna Chauhan in this.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    They are seen romancing each other in a unique way. Sapna Chauhan looks stunning in a western gown, while Khesari Lal looks dashing in a black and red hoodie. Their chemistry is quite popular among fans.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This song has broken all records since it was posted on T-Series Hamaar Bhojpuri's YouTube channel. The video has gotten over 2 million views in only a few hours.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    They may also be seen displaying their affection in the comments area. For the uninformed, the song was sung by Khesari Lal and Neha Raj. Also Read: Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu get wounded on the sets of Citadel India? Check out picture

