    Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu get wounded on the sets of Citadel India? Check out picture

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a photo of her injured hands from the set of Citadel, while her role is touted to be action-packed.

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 28, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is filming Citadel, a Hindi series starring Varun Dhawan. According to reports, the actress' role is full of action and is going through training sessions. She now showed a peek of her injured hands from the Citadel settings.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted a photo of her injured hands from Citadel sets on her Instagram account. Her hands are scarred and stained with blood. According to our sources, Samantha will be performing some high-octane action scenes in the web series, and the directors have enlisted the help of a Hollywood action director for the martial arts training.

    Samantha performs action sequences
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu uploaded a video of herself rehearsing action scenes with stunt performer and action director Yannick Ben on Instagram a few days ago. The actress is seen hitting punches as she prepares for the action shot in Nainital in eight degrees Celsius. She also posted a picture of herself horseback riding a few days ago.

    About Citadel
    Citadel, directed by Raj and DK, is the Indian adaptation of the international series developed by the filmmaker pair Russo Brothers. For the uninitiated, the global version of the series stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden, and Stanley Tucci.

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed the first trailer for the online series Citadel yesterday. The photographs were captioned,"First look at @citadelonprime." Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is a part of the Indian version of the show, took to the comments section and wrote, “Yassss."

    Citadel is a high-budget espionage world series developed by the Russo Brothers, best known for Avengers: Endgame. Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, will have many spin-offs in other nations, including India. Citadel's Indian premiere will star Varun Dhawan.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu Upcoming Movies
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu anxiously awaits the release of her much-anticipated mythological flick Shaakuntalam. The film was supposed to be released this month, on February 17, but it was pushed back. She will also appear as the female protagonist in Shiva Nirvana's romantic comedy Kushi. The film's principal actor is Vijay Deverakonda.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
