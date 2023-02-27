(Video) Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad caught kissing on camera; fans bash paps for 'invasion of privacy'

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, and his girlfriend, Saba Azad, were spotted by the bollywood paps at the Mumbai airport on Monday, sharing a sweet kiss. The video went viral on social media. Following this, fans slammed the paps for 'invasion of privacy'.

The couple, Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend, Saba Azad, engaged in sweet PDA before the actor jetted off with his team. Saba had come to the airport to drop off his beau ahead of his trip. A video shows them cutely locking lips before getting out of the car.

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and singer-actress Saba Azad have been dating each other for a while now. The much-in-love couple catches all the attention each time they make public appearances.

On Monday, the lovebirds once again grabbed eyeballs. Hrithik and his lady love were spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. Saba had come to the airport only to drop his beau ahead of his trip to an unknown location.

Hrithik and Saba were dressed in casual clothes. The B-town couple looked gorgeous as ever. Hrithik was wearing an olive t-shirt, jacket, and black cargo pants. Meanwhile, Saba kept it simple in a sports bra and joggers. The actor bid goodbye to his girlfriend with a sweet liplock. She then got out of the car to hug Hrithik's teammate. However, all people could talk about was their kiss.

After the video was posted online by the well-known paparazzo account on his official Instagram handle, several netizens and fans slammed the paparazzi for recording their kiss on camera. An Instagram user wrote, "Stupid Media unke kiss zoom karke dhikane zaruri hai kya? Why always poking into others privacy." Another commented, "Why the hell are you triple-zooming the kiss? Still make it a taboo or a big fuss about it?".

An angry fan commented, "You guys do not realize that you invaded his privacy." A comment read, "This media has not left any personal space." "Seriously feels sorry for the down market media... How pathetic to zoom and peep in .. Gawars," wrote a netizen.

