Bharat Jodo Yatra: Riya Sen, Pooja Bhatt and more Bollywood celebs join Rahul Gandhi's political campaign

At Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday ( Nov 17) in Akola, Maharashtra, Bollywood actress Riya Sen was spotted. Pooja Bhatt recently travelled with Rahul in Hyderabad as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Photo Courtesy: PTI

On Thursday, Riya Sen joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Akola, Maharashtra. On social media, there were images and videos of the actor talking to Rahul while walking together.

Photo Courtesy: PTI

Actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt was previously spotted walking beside Rahul Gandhi as they were both participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad.



Photo Courtesy: PTI

Rahul Gandhi was dressed in a white T-shirt and khaki pants, while Riya wore a patterned orange kurti with jeans and a pair of sunglasses as they walked together. They walked in front of many people and were surrounded by the security team. Numerous others commented on their videos and photos on social media, with some applauding the star for participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra and demonstrating her support for the party and the leader.

Photo Courtesy: PTI

Riya is from a famous acting family that includes her mother, Moon Moon Sen, sister Raima Sen, and her grandma Suchitra Sen. When Riya appeared in the music video for Falguni Pathak's song Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi in 1998, she was just 16 years old.

Photo Courtesy: PTI

On Instagram, Pooja Bhatt posted images and a video from her Bharat Jodo Yatra with Rahul Gandhi earlier this month. "The audacity of hope!" she wrote, tagging Rahul Gandhi and using the hashtags "Bharat Jodo Yatra" and "Hyderabad." On September 7, the Bharat Jodo Yatra began from Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu. Rahul Gandhi has finished the marathon walk in several states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram