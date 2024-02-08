Bengali actress Mimi Chakraborty shares pictures of her beach vacation; looks happy in yellow

Mimi Chakraborty recently took to her Instagram to share pictures of her enjoying a beach holiday. She was seen in numerous beach wears including a yellow monokini, a black-white stripped bikini and some other great attires

Mimi Chakraborty recently delighted her Instagram followers with snapshots from her beach vacation, showcasing her in vibrant beachwear like a sunny yellow monokini and a chic black-and-white striped bikini. Her carefree and joyful spirit radiated through each picture, captivating fans with her style and zest for life

Mimi Chakraborty was born on February 11, 1989, in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, India. She completed her schooling from Holy Child School, Jalpaiguri, and pursued her graduation in English from Asutosh College, Kolkata

Mimi's acting journey began with modeling, where she gained recognition for her charming persona. She made her acting debut in the Bengali film industry with "Bapi Bari Jaa" in 2012, directed by Anjan Dutt

Her breakthrough came with the popular Bengali television series "Gaaner Oparey" (2010-2011), where she played the lead role of Pupe

Mimi swiftly transitioned to the big screen, where she carved a niche for herself with a string of successful films like "Bojhena Shey Bojhena" (2012), "Golpo Holeo Shotti" (2014), and "Gangster" (2016)

In 2019, Mimi Chakraborty took a plunge into politics and contested in the Lok Sabha elections as a Trinamool Congress candidate from Jadavpur constituency, winning with a significant margin

As a Member of Parliament, Mimi has actively participated in various parliamentary discussions and debates, representing the concerns and aspirations of her constituents

In this picture wearing a black crop top and blue jeans, a green see-through shrug, the ocean wind blowing, she looks serene

She is known for her philanthropic efforts, supporting charitable organizations and initiatives aimed at upliftment of the underprivileged sections of society

Mimi's contributions to cinema and politics have garnered her several accolades, including awards for her performances and commendations for her political endeavors

In this black tank top with minimal accessories, the natural blush on her cheeks shining bright, she looks pretty

Mimi prefers to keep her personal life private, but she is known to be close to her family and maintains a strong bond with her fans through social media

This picture of her drenched in salt-sea water wearing a yellow monokini makes her look gorgeous and it sure seems she is having a lot of fun

She looked happy fulfilled in orange tak-top and a beige coloured beach hat. The sun-kissed tanned look is shinning on her skin