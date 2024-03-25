Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Baba Siddique Iftaar Party: Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, Shilpa Shetty and more attend in style

    First Published Mar 25, 2024, 9:31 AM IST

    Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur, Preity Zinta, Huma Qureshi and others were best-dressed at Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique's iftar party on Sunday.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Salman Khan attended Baba Siddique's iftar festivities on Sunday evening like he does every year. The paparazzi hailed the actor, who was accompanied by his bodyguard, Shera, as he approached the event. Huma Qureshi and Emraan Hashmi were other celebs in attendance.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Salman wore a black and white sherwani for the event. Baba Siddique welcomed the actor near the door, and the two posed briefly for the photographers.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Salman also made sure Shera stood near him for a few seconds as the paparazzi photographed him. Every year, Salman attends Baba's iftar celebrations, where he is frequently spotted with his industry buddy, actor Shah Rukh Khan.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sana Khan and her husband, Mufti Anas, were spotted on the red carpet at Baba Siddique's iftar party on Sunday.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood star Preity Zinta looked pretty in a blue sharara set at Baba Siddique's iftar party on Sunday.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Actress Shehnaaz Gill looked stunning in a traditional suit at Baba Siddique's iftar party on Sunday.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Preity Zinta and Shilpa Shetty were spotted posing for the cameras at Baba Siddique's iftar party on Sunday.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Actress Dino Morea in a traditional blue kurta and white pyjama at Baba Siddique's iftar party on Sunday.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    MC Stan, in a white kurta, was seen posing with Zeeshan Siddique at Baba Siddique's iftar party on Sunday.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    South Korean singer and composer Aoora was spotted at Baba Siddique's iftar party in an Indian attire last night.

    article_image11

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The Kerala Story star Adah Sharma was seen posing for the cameras at Baba Siddique's iftar party on Sunday.

    article_image12

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actor Vijay Varma was seen posing with Zeeshan Siddique at Baba Siddique's iftar party on Sunday.

    article_image13

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma were at Baba Siddique's iftar party on Sunday.

    article_image14

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Iulia Vantur, Salman Khan's friend, donned a pale pink suit with English flower motifs. She looked stunning.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Suresh Kumar, Nishana evicted from Mohanlal's show rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Suresh Kumar, Nishana evicted from Mohanlal's show

    Ranbir Kapoor does handstand as he prepares for 'Ramayana', fitness coach shares picture from training session RKK

    Ranbir Kapoor does handstand as he prepares for 'Ramayana', fitness coach shares picture from training session

    Vishu 2024: Aadujeevitham to Jai Ganesh, Malayalam movies to release this April rkn

    Vishu 2024: Aadujeevitham to Jai Ganesh, Malayalam movies to release this April

    Watch: Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati Balaji Temple with Shikhar Pahariya, climbs stairs on her knees RKK

    Watch: Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati Balaji Temple with Shikhar Pahariya, climbs stairs on her knees

    Kevin O'Leary, one of the 'Sharks' puts forth idea to buy TikTok; But with 90% discount vkp

    Kevin O’Leary, one of the ‘Sharks’ puts forth idea to buy TikTok; But with 90% discount

    Recent Stories

    Indian PhD student in London, cycling back home, passes away after being run over by truck gcw

    Indian PhD student in London, cycling back home, passes away after being run over by truck

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Suresh Kumar, Nishana evicted from Mohanlal's show rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Suresh Kumar, Nishana evicted from Mohanlal's show

    Fire at Ujjain's Mahakal Temple during Bhasma Aarti WATCH VIDEO

    Fire during Bhasma Aarti in garbhagriha of Ujjain's Mahakal Temple (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet Pallavi Dempo, first woman to contest polls on BJP ticket in Goa gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet Pallavi Dempo, first woman to contest polls on BJP ticket in Goa

    BRO reopens Ladakh's lifeline, Zoji La pass, in just 35 days this year

    BRO reopens Ladakh's lifeline, Zoji La pass, in just 35 days this year

    Recent Videos

    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon