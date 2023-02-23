Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty gets brutally fat-shamed for her latest pictures; check them out

    First Published Feb 23, 2023, 7:07 PM IST

    Anushka Shetty was trolled and fat-shamed on the Internet for her recent appearance at a Mahashivaratri ceremony with her family after a long time.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Anushka Shetty, also known as the Woman Superstar of Telugu Cinema, made a long-awaited presence during Maha Shivaratri. She was recently seen celebrating Maha Shivratri with her family, and a few photos from the temple leaked on the Internet.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Anushka Shetty's most recent photos have gone viral. And was severely attacked by many. The actress was trolled and embarrassed by her latest look.

     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress was criticized for her chubby looks. While some trolled her for gaining weight, many others on social media were blown away by her simple look.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Check out Anushka Shetty's most recent photos:
    The Baahubali actor was apprehended in her birthplace of Mangaluru in December. While there, she saw a Bhoota Kola performance, a traditional devotional art form included in Rishab Shetty's Kantara. The footage of the singer having a good time has gone popular on social media.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Anushka Shetty work front
    Anushka Shetty will return to the big screen after four years in her upcoming film, named Anushka 48 for the time being. The film, directed by P Mahesh Babu, would star Naveen Polishetty in the prominent role. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    UV Creations is producing the unnamed drama, which is billed as a romantic comedy. The actress will play chef Anvitha Ravali Shetty in the film, which is said to be about two radically opposite individuals falling in love. Anushka Shetty appeared on the film's first-look poster wearing a chef's garb and actually playing with fire in the kitchen.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Disha Patani shocks fans with her latest BOLD bikini post vma

    Disha Patani shocks fans with her latest BOLD bikini post

    Kiara Advani spills beans on wanting husband Sidharth Malhotra's ex Alia Bhatt as the bridesmaid vma

    Kiara Advani spills beans on wanting husband Sidharth Malhotra's ex Alia Bhatt as the bridesmaid

    Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu: Bhavana Menon to make a comeback; bestie Manju Warrier sends kisses RBA

    Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu: Bhavana Menon to make a comeback; bestie Manju Warrier sends kisses

    Post 'invasion of privacy' is Alia Bhatt avoiding paparazzis? Take a look vma

    Post 'invasion of privacy' is Alia Bhatt avoiding paparazzis? Take a look

    Rashmika Mandanna at Milan Fashion Week: Actress poses with Korean star Jung Il-woo and Thai star Kanawut Traipipattanapong RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna at Milan Fashion Week: Actress poses with Korean star Jung Il-woo and Thai star Kanawut

    Recent Stories

    Bhojpuri VIRAL Holi video Yamini Singh Khesari Lal Yadav romantic Holi Mein Aas Ba is perfect for festival RBA

    Bhojpuri VIRAL Holi video: Yamini Singh, Khesari Lal's romantic ‘Holi Mein Aas Ba’ is perfect for festival

    Kash hamein Modi mil jaye Pakistani man wishes Narendra Modi was his PM over economic crisis AJR

    'Kash hamein Modi mil jaye': Pakistani man wishes Narendra Modi was his PM over economic crisis

    Haryana Budget 2023 Old age pension hiked by Rs 250 no new tax to be levied gcw

    Haryana Budget 2023: Old age pension hiked by Rs 250, no new tax to be levied

    Nothing CEO Carl Pei bought Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro Check out what he feels about smartwatches gcw

    Nothing CEO Carl Pei bought Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro, Check out what he feels about smartwatch

    Actress Maanvi Gagroo ties the knot with her longtime boyfriend Varun Kumar; See first wedding photos vma

    Actress Maanvi Gagroo ties the knot with her longtime boyfriend Varun Kumar; See first wedding photos

    Recent Videos

    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon