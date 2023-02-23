Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty gets brutally fat-shamed for her latest pictures; check them out
Anushka Shetty was trolled and fat-shamed on the Internet for her recent appearance at a Mahashivaratri ceremony with her family after a long time.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Anushka Shetty, also known as the Woman Superstar of Telugu Cinema, made a long-awaited presence during Maha Shivaratri. She was recently seen celebrating Maha Shivratri with her family, and a few photos from the temple leaked on the Internet.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Anushka Shetty's most recent photos have gone viral. And was severely attacked by many. The actress was trolled and embarrassed by her latest look.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
The actress was criticized for her chubby looks. While some trolled her for gaining weight, many others on social media were blown away by her simple look.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Check out Anushka Shetty's most recent photos:
The Baahubali actor was apprehended in her birthplace of Mangaluru in December. While there, she saw a Bhoota Kola performance, a traditional devotional art form included in Rishab Shetty's Kantara. The footage of the singer having a good time has gone popular on social media.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Anushka Shetty work front
Anushka Shetty will return to the big screen after four years in her upcoming film, named Anushka 48 for the time being. The film, directed by P Mahesh Babu, would star Naveen Polishetty in the prominent role.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
UV Creations is producing the unnamed drama, which is billed as a romantic comedy. The actress will play chef Anvitha Ravali Shetty in the film, which is said to be about two radically opposite individuals falling in love. Anushka Shetty appeared on the film's first-look poster wearing a chef's garb and actually playing with fire in the kitchen.