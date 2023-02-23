Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty gets brutally fat-shamed for her latest pictures; check them out

Anushka Shetty was trolled and fat-shamed on the Internet for her recent appearance at a Mahashivaratri ceremony with her family after a long time.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Anushka Shetty, also known as the Woman Superstar of Telugu Cinema, made a long-awaited presence during Maha Shivaratri. She was recently seen celebrating Maha Shivratri with her family, and a few photos from the temple leaked on the Internet.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Anushka Shetty's most recent photos have gone viral. And was severely attacked by many. The actress was trolled and embarrassed by her latest look.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The actress was criticized for her chubby looks. While some trolled her for gaining weight, many others on social media were blown away by her simple look.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Check out Anushka Shetty's most recent photos:

The Baahubali actor was apprehended in her birthplace of Mangaluru in December. While there, she saw a Bhoota Kola performance, a traditional devotional art form included in Rishab Shetty's Kantara. The footage of the singer having a good time has gone popular on social media.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Anushka Shetty work front

Anushka Shetty will return to the big screen after four years in her upcoming film, named Anushka 48 for the time being. The film, directed by P Mahesh Babu, would star Naveen Polishetty in the prominent role.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram