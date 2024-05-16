Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Avneet Kaur drops SEXY pictures in black bra, shows off her HOT figure

    First Published May 16, 2024, 12:24 PM IST

    On Wednesday, actress Avneet Kaur took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures from her recent photoshoot.

    article_image1

    Avneet Kaur is an Indian actress, dancer, and social media personality known for her work in television shows and films. 

    article_image2

    The 22-year-old took the internet by storm when she posted her hot photos in a black bra and long see-through skirt.

    article_image3

    Avneet kept her wavy hair open, opted for no accessories, and went for makeup minimal. She looked sexy while posing. 

    article_image4

    The young actress gained popularity through her roles in various Indian TV serials and reality shows.

    article_image5

    Additionally, Avneet is known for her dancing skills and has a significant following on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

    article_image6

    Avneet made her television debut with the dance reality show "Dance India Dance Li'l Masters" in 2010. She then appeared in several popular TV serials including "Meri Maa," "Ek Mutthi Aasmaan," "Chandra Nandini," and "Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga" where she portrayed the character of Princess Yasmine.

