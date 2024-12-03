'Pushpa 2: The Rule' gets great reception in pre-sales in Kerala, set for grand release; CHECK details

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has made an extraordinary start, earning over Rs 2 crore in pre-sale business within hours of ticket bookings opening in Kerala. Allu Arjun, the film’s lead actor, has set a new benchmark for Telugu stars in Kerala. The highly anticipated sequel is set to hit theaters on December 5.

Following the immense success of the first film, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has become one of the most awaited releases of the year. The film will be released on a massive scale, with 12,000 screens worldwide, and early ticket sales have been overwhelming. The trailer, recently released, has taken social media by storm, offering a glimpse into Pushpa's intense and action-packed return. The excitement further grew with the release of the 'Kissik Kissik' song, which quickly became a fan favorite. The latest track, ‘Peelings,’ has only heightened the anticipation among moviegoers.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the film is being distributed in Kerala by E4 Entertainment. Trade analysts report that ‘Pushpa 2’ has already achieved a pre-release business of Rs 1000 crore. The first part, ‘Pushpa: The Rise,’ directed by Sukumar, became a massive success, winning two National Film Awards and seven State Film Awards.

In addition to Allu Arjun, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Moviegoers are eagerly awaiting the twists and turns in the highly anticipated sequel. The film's story, screenplay, and direction are by Sukumar Bandreddi, with music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, cinematography by Mirosław Kuba Brożek, and production design by S. Ramakrishna-Monica Nigotre. Chandra Bose has written the lyrics for the songs, while Saratchandra Naidu heads the marketing. The film is being promoted by Eluru Sreenu, Madhuri Madhu, and Athira Diljith, with marketing handled by First Show.

