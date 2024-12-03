'Pushpa 2: The Rule' gets great reception in pre-sales in Kerala, set for grand release; CHECK details

"Pushpa 2: The Rule" have set a new benchmark for Telugu stars in Kerala, ahead of its December 5 release.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' gets great reception in pre-sales in Kerala, set for grand release; CHECK details dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 3:33 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 3:33 PM IST

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has made an extraordinary start, earning over Rs 2 crore in pre-sale business within hours of ticket bookings opening in Kerala. Allu Arjun, the film’s lead actor, has set a new benchmark for Telugu stars in Kerala. The highly anticipated sequel is set to hit theaters on December 5.

Also Read: Kubera: Want to know Dhanush's FEE? Actor charged THIS percent of total budget

Following the immense success of the first film, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has become one of the most awaited releases of the year. The film will be released on a massive scale, with 12,000 screens worldwide, and early ticket sales have been overwhelming. The trailer, recently released, has taken social media by storm, offering a glimpse into Pushpa's intense and action-packed return. The excitement further grew with the release of the 'Kissik Kissik' song, which quickly became a fan favorite. The latest track, ‘Peelings,’ has only heightened the anticipation among moviegoers.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the film is being distributed in Kerala by E4 Entertainment. Trade analysts report that ‘Pushpa 2’ has already achieved a pre-release business of Rs 1000 crore. The first part, ‘Pushpa: The Rise,’ directed by Sukumar, became a massive success, winning two National Film Awards and seven State Film Awards.

In addition to Allu Arjun, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Moviegoers are eagerly awaiting the twists and turns in the highly anticipated sequel. The film's story, screenplay, and direction are by Sukumar Bandreddi, with music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, cinematography by Mirosław Kuba Brożek, and production design by S. Ramakrishna-Monica Nigotre. Chandra Bose has written the lyrics for the songs, while Saratchandra Naidu heads the marketing. The film is being promoted by Eluru Sreenu, Madhuri Madhu, and Athira Diljith, with marketing handled by First Show.

Also Read: Ileana D'Cruz's childhood photos: Look back at her journey of becoming Tollywood's highest-paid actress

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

The Sabarmati Report: Did Shiv Sena boycott Vikrant Massey's film screening in parliament? Here's what we know RBA

The Sabarmati Report: Did Shiv Sena boycott Vikrant Massey's film screening in parliament? Here's what we know

Red Sea International Film Festival 2024: Aamir Khan to be honoured at Jeddah this weekend; Read on ATG

Red Sea International Film Festival 2024: Aamir Khan to be honoured at Jeddah this weekend; Read on

Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya Fakhri charged with killing ex-boyfriend in the US; Read on ATG

Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya Fakhri charged with killing ex-boyfriend in the US; Read on

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh denies saving Shilpa Shirodkar from nominations, ignites heated clash [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh denies saving Shilpa Shirodkar from nominations, ignites heated clash [WATCH]

Bandish Bandits 2 Trailer OUT: Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

Bandish Bandits 2 Trailer OUT: Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Top 5 mutual funds that gave 4x return in 7 years gcw

Top 5 mutual funds that gave 4x return in 7 years

Big news on Lakshmir Bhandar: Is the fund expanding quickly this December? AJR

Big news on Lakshmir Bhandar: Is the fund expanding quickly this December?

Bangladesh horror continues: Another Chinmoy Krishna Das' lawyer attacked, chamber vandalized (WATCH) snt

Bangladesh horror continues: Another Chinmoy Krishna Das' lawyer attacked, chamber vandalised (WATCH)

PV Sindhu Net Worth: Know badminton player car collection, wealth, properties and family RBA

PV Sindhu Net Worth: Know badminton player car collection, wealth, properties and family

iQOO 13 is here! 5 things you should know about it before buying it gcw

iQOO 13 is here! 5 things you should know about it before buying it

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon