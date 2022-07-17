Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anna Lewandowska's sexy bikini pictures: 8 times Lewandowski's wife flaunted her toned midriff

    First Published Jul 17, 2022, 8:51 PM IST

    Anna Lewandowski, Barcelona-bound striker Robert Lewandowski's wife, is known for her dedication towards her workout and diet. Here's a look at the nutritionist showing off her well-toned body in sexy bikinis.

    Image Credit: Anna Lewandowska Instagram

    Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski, who will move to Barcelona after spending eight years at Bayern Munich, is known for being one of the fittest footballers worldwide. At 33, the striker's performance is at par with some of the young guns in the sport. His stellar health is partly due to his wife, Anna Lewandowska, a nutritionist.

    Here's a look at eight times Anna flaunted her toned midriff in sexy bikinis and how she played an instrumental role in Lewandowski's best shape:

    Image Credit: Anna Lewandowska Instagram

    Robert Lewandowski got married to Anna Lewandowska in 2013. However, the couple started dating back in 2008, while the striker was with Lech Poznan. She is a physical education graduate and a certified nutritionist.

    Image Credit: Anna Lewandowska Instagram

    Anna is also a professional martial artist. She has bagged three medals at the World Championships at the senior level, six medals in Europe in different categories, and 29 Polish Championship titles.

    Image Credit: Anna Lewandowska Instagram

    Her Instagram is filled with photos and videos of her training, which is truly inspirational. Anna's bikini photos indicated the amount of hard work that goes behind her stunning curves.

    Image Credit: Anna Lewandowska Instagram

    Anna Lewandowska also got her nutrition specialist title and runs a blog called Healthy Plan by Ann, where she provides beneficial nutritional advice and workout plans, and runs a food line called Foods by Ann. 

    Image Credit: Anna Lewandowska Instagram

    According to reports, Anna Lewandowska put her husband Lewandowski on an 'inverted' diet a few years ago, which has helped the striker improve his performance on the field.

    Image Credit: Anna Lewandowska Instagram

    An 'inverted' diet means the Pole starts his meals with dessert, such as cocoa brownies, followed by meat or fish, before ending with soup or salad. He also eats tuna for breakfast and avoids anything with gluten or lactose.

    Image Credit: Anna Lewandowska Instagram

    Anna's well-toned body, seen in several bikini photos she shares on her Instagram, indicates she also perhaps follows the same diet pattern.

    Image Credit: Anna Lewandowska Instagram

    The couple is often seen training on social media, and this lifestyle change has helped Lewandowski score more than 40 goals in the last seven seasons with Bayern Munich. Anna's well-toned midriff that she shows off at times on Instagram in sexy bikinis proves that she is dedicated to her workouts and diet.

