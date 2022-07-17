Revealed: Here's why Lewandowski rejected Chelsea and PSG for move to Barcelona

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski is expected to undergo a medical in Miami after Barcelona reached an agreement with Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Ending weeks of speculation, Bayern Munich on Saturday confirmed that the club has reached an agreement with Barcelona over iconic striker Robert Lewandowski's transfer to Camp Nou. According to reports, the Catalan club is expected to pay around 45 million euros upfront, plus an additional 5 million euros if the added variables are met. Also read: Barcelona-bound Lewandowski pens heartfelt message for Bayern Munich fans

Reports suggest Lewandowski is poised to sign a four-year contract with Barcelona until 2026. The Pole will be on a wage of around 9 million euros per year, which is considered a threshold value for Barcelona's new wage structure under Joan Laporta. However, ever wondered why the Pole rejected the idea of a move to Chelsea or Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)? Details about the motivations behind Lewandowski's eagerness to sign a transfer to Barcelona this summer have been revealed by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian reporter claimed in his CaughtOffside Substack that Lewandowski had only ever wanted to sign with Barcelona and had turned down Chelsea and PSG to make his way to the Nou Camp. Also read: Done deal! Bayern Munich confirm Lewandowski's Barcelona move; striker bids goodbye

Following the departure of Romelu Lukaku, who struggled up front for Thomas Tuchel's team last season before returning to Inter Milan on loan, the Poland international may have been a fantastic addition for Chelsea.

The Blues have strengthened their attack with the signing of Raheem Sterling, who has joined from Manchester City. Still, Lewandowski could have been more of a direct replacement for Lukaku in the centre-forward position, so it remains to be seen if the Blues might look at other options in that department now.

Discussing the 33-year-old Polish superstar's move to Xavi Hernandez's side, Romano explained what a critical role the player's agent had in the deal as well. "Zahavi and Lewandowski gave their word to Barcelona since the end of February and have never disrespected that pact: three-year contract with the option of another year on top of that," Romano said.

"Lewandowski rejected Chelsea and PSG, who wanted to try to make a proposal. Lewandowski wanted to have an experience in La Liga. He considers Barcelona an extraordinary club and has received numerous calls from Xavi: all this has made a difference. He would never have considered any other club," the transfer guru added. Also read: Lewandowski set for Barcelona move; will Bayern Munich now make way for Ronaldo?

Meanwhile, journalist Gerard Romero has suggested that Lewandowski's four-year contract could include several clauses to safeguard Barcelona in case the striker fails to deliver. Firstly, the Pole may sign a 3+1 year contract, meaning the initial deal may only last up to 2025, with the La Liga giants having the option to extend his contract for a further year.

