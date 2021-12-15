  • Facebook
    Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's wedding: Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya steals limelight in a lehenga

    First Published Dec 15, 2021, 7:56 PM IST
    Kundali Bhagya's Preeta aka Shraddha Arya looked like a dream in an ivory coloured lehenga,which she had worn during Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's wedding. Take a look at the pictures right here.

    Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's wedding: Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya steals limelight in a lehenga SCJ

    We cannot stop talking about Shraddha Arya as the gorgeous actress had taken to her social media to post photos from her best friend Ankita Lokhande's wedding. She had worn an ivory coloured lehenga and looked like a vision in the same. The lehenga had intricate gold embroidery around the same, which she teamed up with a diamond neckpiece, matching diamond earrings and maang teeka. The bride was seen flaunting her chooda and completed her makeup with kohled eyes, blushed cheeks and pink lips.
     

    Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's wedding: Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya steals limelight in a lehenga SCJ

    Shraddha Arya is known as Preeta from Kundali Bhagya. She has got married to the man of her dreams, a Navy officer named Rahul Nagal, on November 16, 2021. Right from vidaai to all the other functions, she has been sharing sweet photos from her wedding functions. While Shraddha first did not reveal the name of her husband, it was at her wedding that she had introduced Rahul to the world.

    Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's wedding: Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya steals limelight in a lehenga SCJ

    Previously Shraddha's sister Divya had posted pictures from her pagfera in which the newly married bride goes back to her maternal house, first time after the wedding. In the photos, the actress was looking hot in a saree and chooda. Her ethnic look makes us short for words. Also read: Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya’s hubby lifts her up in the wedding, watch video

    Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's wedding: Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya steals limelight in a lehenga SCJ

    Divya had posted a couple of photos of Shraddha in a pretty pink and gold saree. She was seen wearing gold jhumkas and a necklace that was double-layered. "Pagphera. Welcome home Mrs Nagal #mybabyforever," 
     

    Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's wedding: Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya steals limelight in a lehenga SCJ

     Fans of the diva showered love on the post of the actress. She was wished a lifetime of love and happiness. She was also called an epitome of beauty. "Looking so beautiful and gorgeous @sarya12! #ShraddhaAryaNagal", read the third comment. Fans also spoke about the bridal glow, and others posted heart emojis. Also read: Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya dances ahead of wedding, shares photo of her groom

